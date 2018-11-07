At launch time, three new engines were on offer, all of six-cylinder layout. Two are diesel units of 286 and 340 horsepower respectively and one is a 367-horsepower twin-turbo petrol engine. All models come with Mercedes’ 4MATIC all-wheel drive system. A CLS 53 AMG variant will follow and this also uses a pair of turbochargers and, interestingly, an electric auxiliary compressor. All engines use a 9-speed automatic with manual override. The cockpit is fully digital with high-resolution displays and features some intriguing upgrades over earlier models. The instrument panel can be configured in three different styles, ‘Classic,’ ‘Sport’ and ‘Progressive.’ so owners can get exactly the look they feel comfortable with. More of the controls in the new CLS are located on the steering wheel and most are touch buttons. If that seems a chore, voice control can be used for several vehicle functions, including climate control, seat heating and ventilation, interior lights, a massage function, a head-up display and even what Mercedes calls ‘fragrancing/ionisation.’

As with any Mercedes-Benz product, fit and finish both inside and outside the car is something of an industry benchmark in the luxury segment. The quality of materials and the way all the components are assembled means that the car will look like new for many years to come with a little care. Mercedes has always put a lot of effort into safety and was introducing occupant protection technology long before government regulations demanded it. Expectedly, the CLS has just about every imaginable safety system built in, much of it related to state-of-the-art electronics. There are many hazard scenarios in which the car will take over from the driver and provide faster and more effective response from the brakes and other systems.

The CLS remains one of the most impressive examples of styling innovation from any carmaker and Mercedes-Benz has refined the characteristic design thoughtfully so as not to interfere with the original concept. The new car includes worthwhile numerous upgrades and the fifth seat will be welcomed by many. It remains a niche market car compared to other models by Mercedes which gives it a nice touch of exclusivity and originality. There are more practical large saloons on the luxury market, but this one is a model that’s hard to resist.