The hotel’s tortoises sadly didn’t put on much of a show for me as they sat lazing together as a threesome huddled in a corner. But the geometric shapes on their shells looked amazing. As for the indigenous dodo, tragically it is now famously extinct. It was a slow somewhat clumsy bird the size of a turkey, with short legs, a hook-like bill, and truncated wings that it used to defend itself.

I wanted to see colourful fish and the attendant coral (or for that matter the odd shipwreck), I spotted the best ones at diving spots such as Shark Place, Cathedral and Couline Bambous (off the coast of Flic-en-Flac), Colorado and Roche Zozo (near to Mahebourg). Up at the northern tip of the island my options were even better with Gunner’s Quinn, Silver Star Wreck, Stenopus Reef and the Stella Maru wreck.

The taxi driver counted his 120 bends of the road before we descended to Le Morne. It’s an impressive and august stand-alone mountain at the south-western tip of the island overlooking another exceptionally beautiful lagoon. Here, beneath this expanse, was my next hotel, Lux Le Morne (www.luxresorts.com/en/mauritius/hotel/luxlemorne). As the writer Bill Bryson says: “To my mind, the greatest reward and luxury of travel is to be able to experience everyday things as if for the first time, to be in a position in which almost nothing is so familiar it is taken for granted.” I recommend staying just a few days at any one place before moving on: you don’t end up with a routine of the same breakfast or of looking out from the same chair.

Here at Lux Le Morne stretched a seemingly endless expanse of white sand beach. All so deeply liberating as horses trot up and down loving the soft sand on their hooves. Boats are everywhere, attached to which some people paraglide, and many waterski. Mine took me to the Île aux Bénitiers and the famous Bonsai-like ‘Crystal Coral rock’. The hotel has a really special position from which to enjoy the blue from the sea against the setting of the sun and its changing palette of gold, pink and then orange as the clouds draw over the events of the day like the curtain of the ultimate theatrical performance. It’s along this beach that the water gently laps. Sadly, out to sea, the waves were too agitated for me to go and swim alongside the dolphins.

The rooms have a neutral décor. Lots of decking, wood and white with no need mercifully for any embellishment. The foyer is cool and clean. Outside my rooms the gardeners played ‘hook and catch’ with coconuts using an averruncator (a long stick with shears for cutting high branches). Parents love the islands in the middle of creatively shaped swimming pools from which to watch over their kids’ safety from all angles. For dining, variety comes with three restaurants: a Buffet, a Beach Café, and East, which offers Thai cuisine. It’s where Chef Suksan Supprasert learned his trade in his aunt’s kitchen, shelling rice and peeling garlic and onions. His own speciality is the yaam per krob, a crisp roasted duck with lychee and grape.