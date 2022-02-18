What Is The Metaverse?

To come to grips with the current buzz surrounding this term one has to have a clear understanding of its meaning. The word metaverse was first used in the 1992 sci-fi novel Snow Crash, as a combination, or portmanteau, of meta and universe. In principle it is a network of virtual worlds seen and experienced in 3D, and since the 1990s has already been regarded as the natural evolution of the Internet. Something that the likes of Facebook and Microsoft clearly agree with, given the wholesale refocusing of the former’s business mission and the latter’s acquisition of AltspaceVR in 2017.

This social virtual reality (VR) platform first founded in 2013 now forms part of Microsoft’s Mixed Reality (MR) division, whose plans to develop a multidimensional, fully immersible virtual reality social media and internet experience are almost as ambitious as those of Facebook, I mean Meta. In acquiring this name, Zuckerberg has almost appropriated the concept, but this is by no means the first venture into a virtual reality world based not so much upon gaming but upon social and even economic interaction. Second Life, launched back in 2003, is generally regarded as the first iteration of the Metaverse, and as such serves as an interesting pioneering prototype.

Second Life

The creator of Linden Lab, Philip Rosedale, had been working on software that would enable people to create their own parallel life experiences in a 3D virtual world in the late 1990s, and it culminated in the launch of Second Life. Rather than a game or a dating site, Second Life provided a Sim City-like social landscape in which so-called residents could interact with one another, buy or build their own homes, cars and businesses, invent things, trade and attend cultural events, constructing virtual communities along the way that not only added to or replaced real-world social life, but sometimes even led to actual friendships.

The idea took off among tech-savvy people and by the end of the decade it counted a million users, with up to 50,000 or more people online at any one time. They trade in Linden dollars (L$) and can even redeem these tokens through PayPal, or among one another in real currency, and in so doing this virtual society has built up an ‘economy’ worth $500 million. Though still used by a loyal following of well over half a million, Second Life never broke through the way Facebook and others did because it is more digital-immersive and aimed at adults, who typically find it more challenging to share online experiences with strangers than youngsters do on their multiple player gaming platforms.

Other challenges had a more technical background, such as the standard of the graphics, server issues when large numbers of people were interacting, and VR headsets that remain too cumbersome to be easily portable. In fact, the very man who championed the creation of online multimedia platforms cancelled further development of Sansar in 2020, effectively abandoning what would have been the next version of Second Life. He also raises questions about the far-reaching ambitions of Microsoft, Facebook and others in relation to turning the internet into one huge connected VR world.