The five-star METT Hotel & Beach Resort is soon to open on the Coast, on the frontline of El Saladillo beach, between Estepona and Marbella. With 249 rooms and suites and a state-of-the-art swimming pool (Azure Beach) it boasts uninterrupted views of the Mediterranean Sea and proximity to a host of excellent beaches. Guests will also enjoy exciting leisure facilities, top gastronomy and entertainment, and many opportunities for relaxation.
Words Marisa Cutillas, Photography Courtesy Of Mett Hotel & Beach Resort
Impressive Room Choices
The new METT resort has various room types to choose from, with Deluxe Rooms as well as Suites. Some suites have their own pool and garden – unique features that make the resort stand out against its competitors.
A Spa That Turns Back The Hands Of Time
One of the highlights of this new resort is the MOI Spa, where qualified therapists will be on hand to help clients choose the best spa treatment to soothe, pamper, de-stress, and invigorate the body and mind. The spa offers a wide range of treatments, including traditional massages, facials, and wellness therapies. It boasts eight cabins for massages and treatments, including double massage cabins for couples wishing to enjoy a pampering experience together. The RAISE Fitness & Wellness-branded gym is also on-site, to ensure guests stay toned and fit while they are enjoying a holiday to remember.
The Azure Pool and Beach Club
The focal point of the hotel is the spectacular Azure pool, which is over 50m long and offers endless views of the Mediterranean. It serves as a social hub alongside the Azure Beach club, a vibrant meeting point in Dubai that is set to become one of the sought-after beach venues on the Coast. Azure has its own beach area, where guests can enjoy an array of pan-Asian delights. It also has a zone with beds perched upon private islands and exclusive cabanas with private pools for those seeking an even more luxurious experience. The Beach Lounge completes the experience. Here, guests can tuck into exquisite international cuisine and try a host of cocktails within a lively atmosphere.
Ammos Greek Restaurant
Ammos is a Greek à la carte restaurant serving lunch and dinner. Inspired by the beauty of nature, it pays homage to the rich history and culture of the Greek islands and the Aegean Sea. Its light-filled space combines traditional, white-washed walls and polished stone floors with natural furnishings. Fish and seafood reign supreme, as do classic Greek favourites such as tzatziki, souvlaki, and orzo pasta.
Isola Ristorante Italiano
Isola, also an à la carte dining haven, was founded in Dubai’s Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse and has been exported to Marbella-Estepona. Its culinary offerings are Southern Italian in flavour, though they also share the rich culinary traditions of the Roman Empire with guests. Just a few dishes you will find on the menu include homemade pasta, pizza, and classic Italian fare. The menu also features an excellent selection of wines from Italy’s finest wine producing regions.
Social Spaces
Events have not been forgotten at the METT resort; there are a myriad of rooms and dedicated areas that can be personalised for each event. They offer stunning views, tasty culinary experiences, and excellent music. From weddings to business events, this is the perfect spot to make them memorable.
Location
The resort is smack bang on the beach, but there are many nearby sites and gastronomic hubs that will ensure guests stay active and busy should they so desire. It is 10km in distance from Estepona’s Old Town and 5.4km from Puerto Banús, with its plethora of high-end shops (think Louis Vuitton, Carolina Herrera, and Christian Dior) as well as popular mall, El Corte Inglés.