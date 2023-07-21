Isola Ristorante Italiano

Isola, also an à la carte dining haven, was founded in Dubai’s Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse and has been exported to Marbella-Estepona. Its culinary offerings are Southern Italian in flavour, though they also share the rich culinary traditions of the Roman Empire with guests. Just a few dishes you will find on the menu include homemade pasta, pizza, and classic Italian fare. The menu also features an excellent selection of wines from Italy’s finest wine producing regions.

Social Spaces

Events have not been forgotten at the METT resort; there are a myriad of rooms and dedicated areas that can be personalised for each event. They offer stunning views, tasty culinary experiences, and excellent music. From weddings to business events, this is the perfect spot to make them memorable.

Location

The resort is smack bang on the beach, but there are many nearby sites and gastronomic hubs that will ensure guests stay active and busy should they so desire. It is 10km in distance from Estepona’s Old Town and 5.4km from Puerto Banús, with its plethora of high-end shops (think Louis Vuitton, Carolina Herrera, and Christian Dior) as well as popular mall, El Corte Inglés.

www.mettsocialliving.com/marbella