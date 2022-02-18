A lot of companies claim to be specialist professionals aimed at the upper segment, but many make compromises along the way and end up covering broad spectrums of the market. In other words, they are forced to work to set business formulas that to varying degrees contradict the bespoke nature of the luxury segment. MFG Group is an exception to this rule, as it is a self-financing developer free of the pressures of outside funding that manages product design, construction, detailing and sales within a single boutique firm.

In this case boutique refers to the manner of working, not the scale, as VIP Estates and the MFG Development Company and design studio that form part of the MFG Group have made a significant contribution to Marbella’s stock of luxury homes over the past 20 years. In fact, the company was creating modern villas long before it became the trend, and has an impressive portfolio of made-to-measure luxury properties to its name in the finest locations Marbella has to offer, including Nueva Andalucía, La Zagaleta, El Madroñal, Sierra Blanca and the Golden Mile.

Luxury Spelt With A Q

The cornerstone of the properties presented by the MFG Group is quality. “Superb styling and amenities are a given in this segment of the market,” says company founder and CEO, Paul Bramley, “but what really makes the properties you create stand out is quality. Quality in detail, in finishing and in concept, all the way from the drawing table to the moment you hand over the keys, and this includes the service provided along the way.” He has built his reputation as the leader of quality development in this region upon spelling luxury with a Q.

Working on up to ten projects at a time, along with his wife they lead architects, engineers, project managers, technical specialists, experienced building crews, landscapers, interior stylists, lawyers, tax advisors and a sales and marketing team headed by Carmen Lee at VIP Estates. “Having everything in-house, including the construction company, means that we have full control over the quality, the procedural processes, the materials used and the attention to detail, and it is in this that we can boast standards that are hard to match.”