If you haven’t heard of MFG Group don’t think it’s a start-up – this select real estate agency and property developer has been in the Marbella market for 20 years, quietly making all the right waves among an exclusive clientele.
Words: Michel Cruz, Photography: Courtesy Of MFG Group
A lot of companies claim to be specialist professionals aimed at the upper segment, but many make compromises along the way and end up covering broad spectrums of the market. In other words, they are forced to work to set business formulas that to varying degrees contradict the bespoke nature of the luxury segment. MFG Group is an exception to this rule, as it is a self-financing developer free of the pressures of outside funding that manages product design, construction, detailing and sales within a single boutique firm.
In this case boutique refers to the manner of working, not the scale, as VIP Estates and the MFG Development Company and design studio that form part of the MFG Group have made a significant contribution to Marbella’s stock of luxury homes over the past 20 years. In fact, the company was creating modern villas long before it became the trend, and has an impressive portfolio of made-to-measure luxury properties to its name in the finest locations Marbella has to offer, including Nueva Andalucía, La Zagaleta, El Madroñal, Sierra Blanca and the Golden Mile.
Luxury Spelt With A Q
The cornerstone of the properties presented by the MFG Group is quality. “Superb styling and amenities are a given in this segment of the market,” says company founder and CEO, Paul Bramley, “but what really makes the properties you create stand out is quality. Quality in detail, in finishing and in concept, all the way from the drawing table to the moment you hand over the keys, and this includes the service provided along the way.” He has built his reputation as the leader of quality development in this region upon spelling luxury with a Q.
Working on up to ten projects at a time, along with his wife they lead architects, engineers, project managers, technical specialists, experienced building crews, landscapers, interior stylists, lawyers, tax advisors and a sales and marketing team headed by Carmen Lee at VIP Estates. “Having everything in-house, including the construction company, means that we have full control over the quality, the procedural processes, the materials used and the attention to detail, and it is in this that we can boast standards that are hard to match.”
“Marbella Is A Jewel”
The MFG Group uses this competitive edge to cater to a growing number of buyers of modern luxury villas either built to measure or skilfully modernised in prime locations in and around Marbella. “Marbella has always offered a setting, climate and lifestyle that is hard to equal elsewhere,” says Paul, “yet since Covid it has added even more impetus to enjoy its quality of life among those who can.” Increasingly, they are younger professionals and entrepreneurs making use of modern working tools to live or spend extended periods of time in our region.
“They’re bringing with them a sense of understated modern luxury and comfort that fits in well with what we have always championed and produced, and collectively this is giving rise to a ‘new luxury’ that is less brash and more focused upon quality and the enjoyment of things natural.” For this reason, MFG’s stylists and landscapers are every bit as important as its architects, and it is this harmony between modern engineering, aesthetic design, material selection and proportioning that defines its projects.
A Gated Community Within La Cerquilla
One of the MFG Group’s exciting projects is a gated community within the highly exclusive and private La Cerquilla suburb of Nueva Andalucía.
Accessed by a private road used only by its owners, four stylish contemporary villas are taking shape here on prime frontline golf plots of 1,600-1,850m2 overlooking the Los Naranjos golf course. The properties range in size from 800-1,000m2, with four to six bedrooms, offering refined material qualities, exquisite detailing, bespoke styling and the latest in modern amenities and comforts.
“It’s a new signature project for the group,” says Paul, “but then so is each successive home we work on. We keep evolving and honing the process, loving every minute of such creative work and the capacity to add to the beauty and appeal of Marbella. From the four villas, the remaining three for sale in La Cerquilla will be delivered beautifully finished, fully furnished and decorated, landscaped and in top-spec condition. “They will be a statement of style and quality of life, complete with membership of the Los Naranjos Golf club, and occupy what we believe to be the finest setting currently available overlooking the course.”
La Villa And The Retreat
The villas at La Cerquilla feature indoor swimming pools, spa areas, gyms, wine cellars and roof terraces from which the golf and mountain views can be appreciated, but MFG also offers superlative design and refinement with La Villa, a stunning nine-bedroom frontline golf villa in Las Brisas that measures 1,200m2 and also enjoys direct access to the Las Brisas course. This next-generation example of luxury stands out for quality throughout, from home cinema to spa, and design elements such as the spiral staircase that takes guests’ breath away upon entering the home.
The Retreat is a similarly spectacular modern villa in La Zagaleta, comprising 1,400m2 of built space on a plot of over two acres from which the area’s country, golf and sea views offer a wealth of perspectives. A property of this standing comes with every imaginable amenity, representing a high point of design, build quality and advanced engineering in modern Marbella home design.
“We like to set new standards for ourselves,” says Paul, “and I guess in doing so we also challenge the concept of what Marbella luxury really is.”