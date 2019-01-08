Dani García (3 Stars)

Dani García is now a well-known face not only in Andalucía, but throughout Spain. His Grupo Dani García is a burgeoning company comprising a number of establishments, including Dani García at the Puente Romano, BiBo Marbella (a gourmet tapas venue also located within the trendy La Plaza at Puente Romano), Lobito del Mar (a ‘beachless chiringuito’ serving traditional, produce-driven dishes that celebrate the freshness of the Mediterranean), Eventos Dani García (which provides catering across Spain), Atelier (the Chef’s ideas lab and events space) and the Dani García Foundation (a non-profit organisation that takes part in raising awareness, research, and education, fostering good eating habits for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of childhood diseases). A scan of Dani García’s menu seems simple and familiar, with dishes like puchero andaluz, and anchovies and truffles enticing with their traditional flavours. Yet an actual meal at this restaurant is like entering a wonderland of flavours, textures, and sheer artistry. Liquid nitrogen continues to predominate at this establishment, with dishes like Détox Nitro and Nitro Olives indicating the extent to which the Chef loves to shatter expectations of what food should be.

www.grupodanigarcia.com