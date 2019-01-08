Waterloo’s BFI IMAX cinema was the perfect movie star-like setting for the 2019 Michelin star awards ceremony, attended by the world’s best chefs and food critics. Despite the fact that some chefs (like Sébastien Bras of Le Suquet) requested not to be included in the guide owing to the stress caused by inspectors, for others – especially upcoming chefs – the awards continue to be a way to target new audiences and establish their regions as noteworthy in the gourmet sector.
This year, Andalucía once again shone brightly, and our own province, Málaga, took pole position, scooping up a total of 10 out of the 22 stars awarded to southern Spanish restaurants. The highest ranking restaurants in Andalucía are Aponiente in El Puerto de Santa María, Cádiz and Dani García of Marbella – both of which received the coveted three-Michelin star rating. There have been few changes in the line-up of winning restaurants spanning from Casares to Fuengirola this year. The winners include:
Dani García (3 Stars)
Dani García is now a well-known face not only in Andalucía, but throughout Spain. His Grupo Dani García is a burgeoning company comprising a number of establishments, including Dani García at the Puente Romano, BiBo Marbella (a gourmet tapas venue also located within the trendy La Plaza at Puente Romano), Lobito del Mar (a ‘beachless chiringuito’ serving traditional, produce-driven dishes that celebrate the freshness of the Mediterranean), Eventos Dani García (which provides catering across Spain), Atelier (the Chef’s ideas lab and events space) and the Dani García Foundation (a non-profit organisation that takes part in raising awareness, research, and education, fostering good eating habits for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of childhood diseases). A scan of Dani García’s menu seems simple and familiar, with dishes like puchero andaluz, and anchovies and truffles enticing with their traditional flavours. Yet an actual meal at this restaurant is like entering a wonderland of flavours, textures, and sheer artistry. Liquid nitrogen continues to predominate at this establishment, with dishes like Détox Nitro and Nitro Olives indicating the extent to which the Chef loves to shatter expectations of what food should be.
Kabuki Raw (1 Star)
Luis Olarra is the talented Chef who has been entrusted to bring traditional Japanese dishes to life at Kabuki Raw – undoubtedly one of the most famed Japanese restaurants in Spain. Olarra honed his craft with no less than Ricardo Sanz at the Michelin-starred Kabuki Wellington in Madrid. At Kabuki Raw, located in the elegant Finca Cortesín resort in Casares, Olarra introduces traditional Andalusian ingredients into his cuisine, surprising guests with dishes such as the urta fish in ponzu sauce, as well as classic Kabuki dishes, elegant sushi selections and much more.
Sollo (1 Star)
Fuengirola/Benalmádena area had always dreamed of boasting its own Michelin-starred establishment… until Diego Gallegos, Chef, Researcher, and Gastronomic ‘Recreator’, came along. His restaurant, Sollo (ensconced in the luxurious Doubletree by Hilton Resort & Spa Reserva del Higuerón) has two tasting menus (one slightly longer than the other), with fish – in particular, sturgeon – playing the starring role. At the Reserva del Higuerón Resort, Gallegos, known as ‘The Caviar Chef’, has created Sollo Experience: a sustainable gastronomic laboratory in which he shares his innovative creations and experiment results with keen gastronomes.