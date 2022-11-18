It is only fitting that a hotel of this calibre should have its own Michelin-starred restaurant, Es Fum, reigned over by the young Chef, Miguel Navarro.

Miguel’s youth belies his vast experience. He was only 16 when he began his culinary career at his family’s restaurant on La Gomera island. He was quickly bitten by the culinary bug and jumped at the chance to apprentice at Restaurante Martín Berasategui, the three-Michelin star establishment located in Gipuzkoa in the Basque Country. Five years later, Miguel began working for The Ritz-Carlton Abama Hotel, where, once again under the guiding hand of Martín Berasategui, he achieved the first Michelin star for the restaurant, MB. In 2010, he decided to broaden his horizons, heading to Germany to work alongside Chef Sven Elverfeld of Aqua – a three-Michelin-starred restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton Wolfsburg.

He continued to learn new techniques at a myriad of three-Michelin-starred establishments, including Piazza Duomo in Italy, Azurmendi in the Basque Country, and El Celler de Can Roca in Girona. He additionally formed part of Martin Berasategui’s team in Barcelona, letting his talent unfold alongside Paolo Casagrande at the three-Michelin-starred stalwart, Lasarte, in the city.

Having built an impressive CV, Miguel was ready to return to his roots in Mallorca – the home of his grandmother. Since 2017, He has shone as Executive Chef at Es Fum, achieving a Repsol sun in addition to the coveted Michelin star.

Miguel describes his vision for Es Fum as “warm cuisine for a warm climate… our aim is to extract the maximum flavour from products of the very best quality.” He finds his inspiration in the people, places, and moments that have given him the greatest joy in life. His wish is to share these positive sensations with diners. The Chef also has a keen interest in plant-based cuisine, in accordance with increased demand from clients. Vegans, vegetarians, and health buffs alike will delight in delicate, creatively presented dishes such as tender asparagus and pea quinoa, glazed vegetables, smoked tofu and black olives.