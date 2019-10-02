Italian Indulgence

The Milanese are big on two things: their dogs and healthy food. Expect to see plenty of these throughout the city, and do not be surprised if you notice people taking their faithful companions into shops and even some restaurants. As a result, most pets behave beautifully here, quite unlike in some other European countries. In terms of healthy eating, be sure to try a different version of a typical Italian meal. Bioesseri Milano Brera is one such restaurant, where you can savour wonderfully inventive Italian vegan and gluten free meals, including tasty pizzas and pastas in a beautiful romantic setting. Bioesseri pride themselves on the fact that everything served is organic, even their Bio Cola, which is actually nicer than the real thing! Spoil yourself with a look at their dessert tray afterwards, where you can be won over by the tempting selection before you make a decision.

Stop off for a cocktail at the nearby Palazzo Parigi Bar, where elegance and intimacy are paramount, making it the perfect place for a nightcap. This is also a great location for a classy breakfast in the morning. If you fancy more of a party atmosphere, head to Bamboo Bar at the Armani Hotel, where you can enjoy some chilled music while overlooking the fabulous views of the city below from the seventh floor. There are many drinks to enjoy, including a prestigious list of Italian wines, signature cocktails, and a range of spirits; whichever way, you can’t go wrong!

An alternative evening out could involve a night at the fun-loving ME hotel, which offers an incredible restaurant onsite, and is also an ideal place to have a couple of drinks afterwards. This hip and happening hotel is a short distance away from the centre, so be sure to get a taxi. Its STK Restaurant is a trendy venue to dine in, especially if you’ve had your fill of indulgent Italian carbs. Here they serve up some mouth-watering specialty steaks, including wagyu selections, alongside a variety of flavoursome sauces and sides, including Parmesan truffle chips which are to die for! After dinner, make your way to the Radio Rooftop Bar on the 10th floor, where you can watch the night go by from up above, buzzing with the vibrant Italian ambience that can be found here. If you haven’t had your fill at dinner, enjoy the complimentary amuse-bouches that are presented with your drinks. They will give you that extra bit of energy you need to carry on into the night.

Those looking to immerse themselves in Italian culture should spend an evening at the Teatro alla Scala, just a stone’s throw from the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, to enjoy the ballet. According to their tagline, you are advised to ‘let your soul be touched’ by the beautiful music and dancing. The Theatre is steeped in history, having opened its doors back in 1778. It is one of the first venues to have staged ballet performances and is considered to have influenced other countries, including Russia, in this art. Today, choreographers within the Teatro aim to keep things relevant by using modern techniques and styles such as expressionist dance. This, together with a powerful orchestra and chorus, makes for an evening of pure Italian entertainment that cannot be missed. Be sure to buy your tickets well in advance to avoid disappointment, as these ballets sell-out fast.

If you would prefer to have more of a relaxing evening after indulging in retail therapy all day, look no further than the QC Teremilano Spa, which invites you to unwind in enticing outdoor pools and Jacuzzis overlooking original Roman ruins. The onsite tram, which has been converted into a sauna, makes for a unique spa experience where you can detox in a comforting peaceful environment. The best time to visit is at night, when you can enjoy the magic of the ruins lit up and admire the wonderful history that surrounds you.

Once you have taken it all in, head inside for an aperitivo of delicious cheese, which is in good supply and can be washed down with a refreshing glass of Prosecco. With this, as well as an array of other healthy snacks on offer, you can take your time before sampling some of the other rooms that the spa has to offer. These include steam rooms where you can help yourself to the Epsom crystals provided, which can be massaged onto the skin to reap the full benefits of the treatment. Follow this with a meditation session in the relaxing light and sensory room, where it would not be a surprise if you fell asleep on the comfortable beds provided, due to the relaxing sounds that surround you and the dimmed lights which take you to a place of ultimate calm. Stimulate the senses with calming essential oils that will help you ease any possible tension you may have left. You are guaranteed to leave this place with a great weight lifted from your shoulders, and will surely be ready for tomorrow’s adventures!