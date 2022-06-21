How Millennials are Shaping Luxury?

Representing a big proportion of the population with a growing purchasing power, Millennials and Gen Z have become crucial players in the luxury industry, so much so that all brands need to consider this new customer base. These young consumers have very different needs, expectations, and consumption habits than their parents and grandparents. This is not only due to them being born or growing up in an era governed largely by digital, social networks and image, but also because the level of demand of this generation is very high, having today the possibility to compare, analyse, be inspired and criticise.

Who are these Millennials and Zoomers? How does their buying behaviour impact on luxury brands? First, we must make a difference between Millennials and Gen Z, both often confused. Millennials, or Generation Y, were born between 1981 and 1996 and represent young people aged 26 to 41. Zoomers, or Generation Z, on the other hand, were born after 1996.

Gen Z is the first generation to grow up on digital platforms. They get their fashion, travel and luxury inspirations from their favorite influencers or micro-influencers on Instagram, TikTok and Youtube. These inspirations are also found in the varieties of places they discover, physically or digitally. And they influence Millennials, whose concerns about climate change and sustainability have deepened. These young consumers are increasingly turning to the high-end and very high-end, bringing new expectations to luxury brands, especially in terms of new technologies and sustainability.

According to payment services company Klarna, Members of Generation Z and Millennials purchased more luxury items than their older, Generation X in the past 12 months.