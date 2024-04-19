Casa Mashrabiya is more than just a luxurious contemporary villa. Situated in El Madroñal, it represents a new beginning – a departure from what we’ve been accustomed to and a venture into new territory. This superlative modern mansion is not only the first design by Marcio Kogan, one of the most admired architects in the world today, but it also takes us in a new direction of design, redefining what the Marbella villa is and should be.

We’ve been here before, having witnessed the evolution of local architecture influenced by international trends. It is a natural process, but every now and again you recognise a point of inflection in this evolution, and this is what makes Casa Mashrabiya so exciting. If you’re wondering what all the fuss is about just take a look at the images and you will understand in an instant that this is far from the usual offering.

Studio MK27

There are a handful of properties in and around Marbella that are the product of so-called ‘starchitects’, internationally prestigious designers usually known for creating famous landmarks in big cities across the world – yet it remains a rare and rather precious phenomenon here. Marcio Kogan continues a proud tradition of world renowned Brazilian architects that also includes legends of the stature of Oscar Niemeyer and Lúcio Costa.

Kogan belongs to a later generation, and made his name first with family homes in his native Brazil, most notably in São Paulo, and increasingly around the world, where his work has reached the USA, Europe, and beyond. But Marcio Kogan and his now-famous Studio MK27 is above all known for unique designs of contemporary yet timeless villas that invoke the classic modernism of the 1950s in a fresh way.