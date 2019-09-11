Every city and property market has an area that is upwardly mobile; an established residential zone that is undergoing a revival in interest, and the urban renovation that comes with it. In the case of Marbella, it is Marbesa, and the fact that many consider it to be Marbella’s ‘Malibu’ adds further allure to one of the best investment hot spots on the coast.
Turn off the coastal road east of Marbella, and you enter the select enclave of Las Chapas, a villa suburb marked by its beautifully iconic canopy of coastal umbrella pine groves. For all that, it is conveniently located, close to shops, schools, golf courses and just ten minutes from Marbella centre – this is a very private and peaceful area, and for this reason not as well known as some of the other luxury residential areas of Marbella. Follow the road down to the coast and you enter Marbesa, the seaside extension of Las Chapas, and if anything, an even more secluded area in the heart of Marbella East.
Apart from the serenity, the pretty sea views and the rich abundance of mature gardens, one of the things you will notice is the lack of apartment complexes, for Marbesa is a true villa suburb by the sea. The fact that there are few such areas left in Marbella makes it pretty unique, and while this established residential area was for a while overlooked and allowed to mature in tranquillity, it is now enjoying a renaissance thanks to this privileged setting and ambiance, as well as the fact that its older properties on prime seafront plots offer one of the most interesting investment and renovation opportunities in the greater Marbella area.
Modern Opulence in a Mature Beachside Area
If Marbesa offers a very interesting proposition within the Marbella property market, then Casa del Mar stands out as the finest villa available within it right now. Being one of the largest modern homes on the beachside of Marbella, set upon a very private plot of 2,500m2, this luxurious modern five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home comprises a built area of over 600m2, with another 117m2 of terraces.
A stylish, modern architectural wall sets the tone, providing a sense of arrival worthy of a home of this quality, and the entrance into the property is particularly impressive in the evening, with subtle but effective lighting that highlights the sleek lines of the villa. The house is built to a coherent design philosophy, integrating the exceptional architecture with the interiors, the furniture and the outdoors – all selected within a concept to provide the maximum of luxury and style. The fact that this spacious home is distributed over a single floor adds a further unique and for many highly practical distinguishing factor.
Not having an upper or lower floor is in keeping with the private, somewhat old school feel of Marbesa, where no tall structures look into the gardens of their neighbours. The land slopes down from Las Chapas to the beach, and here, at a short stroll from the sea, it is largely flat, creating a conveniently level setting for the lush, manicured gardens of this fully modernised villa. “Creating a modern home within a large plot with an established garden like this, is in many ways having the best of both worlds,” says the owner, who has an eye for harmonising these two advantages.
Natural Flow
Step inside and the house abounds in light and space, offering distinct but interconnected living spaces that easily flow from one into the other – each with access to natural light, views of greenery and the capacity to enjoy fresh air from within a private terrace area. The first two bedroom suites exemplify this, while also standing out for their size, the quality of their detailing, carpentry and finishing. From here, the home flows on to a very attractive open-plan living area in which you find the dining room, living room and a beautifully styled kitchen with French doors opening onto a breakfast patio. The SieMatic kitchen is equipped with all the latest Gaggenau appliances, including a large wine cooler. A stylish modern fireplace faces both the lounge and the formal dining area, but in winter the warmth will certainly reach the kitchen and breakfast bar too in a property with under floor heating throughout.
A spectacular patio with French doors and an impressive olive tree in its middle leads to the private quarters, with a further three bedroom suites. All the bedrooms in the house are exceptionally large, however, the two main suites stand out for their size and design, offering a separate lounge area as well as a stylish dressing room. The superlative nature of the finishing as well as the design impresses, and this continues outdoors, where the spacious terrace area overlooking the lush garden and modern pool deck contains an elegant outdoor lounge and dining area.
The outdoors, as stylish as the indoors, provides a double size swimming pool with a poolside bar and BBQ, including many sitting areas for entertaining guests. Set a little further back is an independent spa house with sauna, gym and yoga room, which can be transformed into a guest house. Surrounded by lush greenery, it also links up with the multi-car parking. Casa del Mar has two enclosed garages accessible directly from the leafy residential street it stands upon, and here too you will find an ample storage room that could be used as a staff apartment. The property offers a great deal of flexibility and varied lifestyle options within a very private, stylish setting that is ideal for both peaceful family life and entertaining.
Marbella’s ‘Malibu’ is becoming an upwardly mobile sector, popular with architects and renovators, and as such offers great investment potential, as demand for the area and the movement of property values are growing apace. Casa del Mar provides the possibility to own one of the finest modern homes in this most exciting ‘new’ property hotspot in Marbella.
WORDS MICHEL CRUZ PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF ENGEL & VÖLKERS
