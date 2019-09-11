Apart from the serenity, the pretty sea views and the rich abundance of mature gardens, one of the things you will notice is the lack of apartment complexes, for Marbesa is a true villa suburb by the sea. The fact that there are few such areas left in Marbella makes it pretty unique, and while this established residential area was for a while overlooked and allowed to mature in tranquillity, it is now enjoying a renaissance thanks to this privileged setting and ambiance, as well as the fact that its older properties on prime seafront plots offer one of the most interesting investment and renovation opportunities in the greater Marbella area.

Modern Opulence in a Mature Beachside Area

If Marbesa offers a very interesting proposition within the Marbella property market, then Casa del Mar stands out as the finest villa available within it right now. Being one of the largest modern homes on the beachside of Marbella, set upon a very private plot of 2,500m2, this luxurious modern five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home comprises a built area of over 600m2, with another 117m2 of terraces.

A stylish, modern architectural wall sets the tone, providing a sense of arrival worthy of a home of this quality, and the entrance into the property is particularly impressive in the evening, with subtle but effective lighting that highlights the sleek lines of the villa. The house is built to a coherent design philosophy, integrating the exceptional architecture with the interiors, the furniture and the outdoors – all selected within a concept to provide the maximum of luxury and style. The fact that this spacious home is distributed over a single floor adds a further unique and for many highly practical distinguishing factor.

Not having an upper or lower floor is in keeping with the private, somewhat old school feel of Marbesa, where no tall structures look into the gardens of their neighbours. The land slopes down from Las Chapas to the beach, and here, at a short stroll from the sea, it is largely flat, creating a conveniently level setting for the lush, manicured gardens of this fully modernised villa. “Creating a modern home within a large plot with an established garden like this, is in many ways having the best of both worlds,” says the owner, who has an eye for harmonising these two advantages.