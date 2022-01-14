Evolutionary anthropologists tell us that our capacity to perspire has played a major part in our evolution and ability to become masters of this planet. It is, of course, our method of ventilation and cooling our insides off, but sweating is also a great way to get rid of toxins from the body, and this the ancients right across the globe discovered early on. It wasn’t long before several began to experiment with enclosed huts and chambers that trapped smoke and heat, often scented with herbs or even hallucinatory agents. One of the finest developments upon this theme was the sauna, which would win out as the ultimate venue in which to expel impurities, relax and improve one’s health and endurance.

From the early tribal passage of age rites, group bonding rituals and mind-expanding experiences to the winter-warming practices of those on the Arctic fringe, the sauna has come a long way to travel from the country cottages of Finland and Karelia into the modern hotel, spa and home. Today’s experience is no longer shamanistic in character, no longer connected to the spirits of the forefathers or the mysterious forces of nature. Now it is a relaxing, sensual thing that we experience as a form of recreation but which in essence can also be an integral part of a sound health and beauty regime. It’s not for nothing, after all, that the sauna takes such pride of place in every wellness centre on the planet.