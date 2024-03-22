Jean-Paul Geelen and partner Cristina weren’t always owners of a yacht charter business. Originally from Dutch parents, he was born, raised, and spent the greater part of his life in Madrid, building his career in the satellite industry, while Cristina is a university lecturer also from Madrid. “We have always been keen sailors, so the love of the sea goes back many years, but the change in lifestyle to making this a way of life came in the wake of the lockdown, when I left the company and finally managed to find some time to complete the restoration of a nine-meter 1956 wooden hull motorboat that I had bought five years before but never had the time to finish. That summer, I finally got her back in the water, and together with Cristina, we had a wonderful summer cruising along the Galician south coast. Whenever we arrived at a port, there were always yacht lovers who came to congratulate us on the restoration of our boat, and many asked if we were chartering her. That’s when the idea of starting a classic yacht charter company arose.”

Due to his work, Jean-Paul has always been linked to the maritime industry, as shipping was one of his most important markets commercially, “So I have consistently been connected to the sea one way or the other, but we began searching for a larger boat when we decided to make a business out of it, and found a half-abandoned one at the dry dock of Kerkdriel, a small village in The Netherlands.” From there they transported her to Sanxenxo, a similarly picturesque village in Galicia, where they arranged for the renovation of Mooi, a 1966 18-metre Chris Craft yacht.