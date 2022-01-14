Eat Drink Party

The team at Mosh dare you to be different and you can certainly get in the mood with their choice cocktails, scintillating sushi, and lively DJ music. Expect to encounter a trendy Marbella crowd who respect a good time and know where to find it. A spacious dining salon awaits you, with a warm welcome on arrival from Manager Christian and his friendly team, but it’s more like entering a club than a restaurant, with subdued lighting, house music that builds in intensity, revolving spots, shishas and good vibes. This is the perfect place to visit with friends or a partner you’re out to impress and there are many evenings with spectacular live entertainment.

Plush Décor

The interior is inviting, with wooden flooring and tables, upholstered arm chairs, enveloping sofas, brickwork, glass, and multi-dimensional lighting. With an enticing bar area and an ample exterior terrace featuring heat lamps at this time of year, there is a great array of seating options catering to all nature and numbers of visitors. The talented DJ operates from a booth on a raised platform in front of a large video screen, in close proximity to the audience.