The title above is not actually a reference to why this review was written. Rather it is a company slogan, appearing on some of their plates and on the wall beside the bar area in their iconic venue, and it is representative of what Mosh Fun Kitchen is all about, where the emphasis is focused on having fun.
Words: JAMES SINCLAIR, Photography: COURTESY OF GRUPO MOSH
The team at Mosh dare you to be different and you can certainly get in the mood with their choice cocktails, scintillating sushi, and lively DJ music. Expect to encounter a trendy Marbella crowd who respect a good time and know where to find it. A spacious dining salon awaits you, with a warm welcome on arrival from Manager Christian and his friendly team, but it’s more like entering a club than a restaurant, with subdued lighting, house music that builds in intensity, revolving spots, shishas and good vibes. This is the perfect place to visit with friends or a partner you’re out to impress and there are many evenings with spectacular live entertainment.
Plush Décor
The interior is inviting, with wooden flooring and tables, upholstered arm chairs, enveloping sofas, brickwork, glass, and multi-dimensional lighting. With an enticing bar area and an ample exterior terrace featuring heat lamps at this time of year, there is a great array of seating options catering to all nature and numbers of visitors. The talented DJ operates from a booth on a raised platform in front of a large video screen, in close proximity to the audience.
Selections That Hit The Spot
However, this is not only an establishment for fun times and partying as there is a comprehensive menu to select from. Divided into Small Bites, Mini Hamburgers, Starters, Fish and Meat selections and Sides, you can enjoy Steak Tartar, Grilled Octopus, Tuna Tartar, Gyozas, for example, before savouring a main course of Salmon, Cod, Rib Eye or Beef Fillet. A very popular speciality of the house are the sushi preparations made freshly on the premises – choose from a range of Uramakis, Nigiri, Nigiri Aburu and Sashimi and you will not be disappointed. Accompany any of these with Champagne, a signature cocktail, a premium wine or a mixer drink.
You can finish on a sweet note with the House Lemon Pie, Ice cream or Chocolate Coulant. Our waiter, Enrique, was on the ball taking good care of us, especially in ensuring that one member of our group with a severe food allergy did not have any problems.
Live Life At Mosh
For any celebration, social occasion, festive gathering, or simply a night out with friends or loved ones, Mosh has it all. Top food and drinks, great sounds and service, and a special ambience that will make your night and leave you with the desire to return for more of the same again soon.
INFO
Mosh Fun Kitchen
Open every day except Tuesday from 8pm until 2am.
Avenida Del Prado, Aloha, Nueva Andalucía.
Reservations recommended.
Tel: 952 813 859. www.moshfunkitchen.com