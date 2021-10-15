Consequently, the philosophy at Palo Alto is not just to build homes but to create communities. “As a result, we prefer end-user buyers over investors,” says Matias Villarroel, development director for Palo Alto, “and the Palo Alto Club, which includes a spa, gym, and sundeck, has been designed in such a way as to meet the needs of people who wish to live here fulltime or spend long periods in this area. “It’s the hub of our community, the kind of place for people to relax, socialise and also shop for fresh produce from local farms.” Given that more and more professionals work remotely, combined with business travel, Palo Alto has been successful in attracting likeminded people who not only want to enjoy Marbella as a holiday destination, but also want to experience its lifestyle on a more permanent basis.

“Curating the perfect lifestyle for our owners is very important, incorporating all the best that Marbella and the Costa del Sol has to offer, all experienced against the backdrop of our phenomenal panoramic views, encompassing the Mediterranean Sea to the edge of the charming Andalusian mountain village of Ojén and the surrounding beauty of the Sierra de las Nieves National Park, one of only three in Andalucía. What we want to offer is an exceptional quality of life in a beautiful setting, close to everything one may need. And so the concept of ‘Natural Modern Living’ was born, where comfort, style and luxury amenities are available to our community in a healthy, natural setting.”