Launched on July 29th, Granados and Ceibas are the latest developments within Palo Alto, and as such spearhead its new Naturally Modern Living concept of lifestyle-orientated homes.
Words: Michel Cruz, Photography: PEDRO JAÉN and courtesy of Palo Alto, Ojén
On July 29th, a well-attended event saw a group of real estate professionals, local leaders including the Mayor of Ojén, José Antonio Gómez, and community members, gather to celebrate the premiere of Granados and Ceibas at Palo Alto, one of the most exclusive and vibrant residential communities on the Costa del Sol.
Granados and Ceibas
Comprising of 60 new apartments, Granados is built at the highest point of Palo Alto, providing residents with exceptional panoramic views over the Mediterranean Sea and the Sierra de las Nieves National Park. Ceibas is a smaller exclusive community with only ten apartments set within a garden community that also enjoys commanding views within the gated privacy of the country club. Designed by VillarroelTorrico, the stylish new apartments are built to the highest specification, with quality Porcelanosa finishes throughout. The Palo Alto South masterplan was also unveiled at the poolside event where guests enjoyed canapés and Champagne, listening to the DJ play his evening set against a backdrop of an idyllic Mediterranean sunset.
A Design and Development Philosophy
The Palo Alto development is centred around one principle, providing ‘Naturally Modern Living’, and its influences can be found throughout the entire masterplan. Blending seamlessly into the lush green countryside, surrounded by the mountains of the Sierra de las Nieves National Park, the beautifully designed high-end, spacious apartments, penthouses and villas offer luxury, comfort and the connection to a community, creating a new destination in Ojén. Bucking the trend of second home marketing on the Costa del Sol, where many properties are only used from time to time resulting in low occupation levels, Palo Alto provides for a lively, connected community year round.
Consequently, the philosophy at Palo Alto is not just to build homes but to create communities. “As a result, we prefer end-user buyers over investors,” says Matias Villarroel, development director for Palo Alto, “and the Palo Alto Club, which includes a spa, gym, and sundeck, has been designed in such a way as to meet the needs of people who wish to live here fulltime or spend long periods in this area. “It’s the hub of our community, the kind of place for people to relax, socialise and also shop for fresh produce from local farms.” Given that more and more professionals work remotely, combined with business travel, Palo Alto has been successful in attracting likeminded people who not only want to enjoy Marbella as a holiday destination, but also want to experience its lifestyle on a more permanent basis.
“Curating the perfect lifestyle for our owners is very important, incorporating all the best that Marbella and the Costa del Sol has to offer, all experienced against the backdrop of our phenomenal panoramic views, encompassing the Mediterranean Sea to the edge of the charming Andalusian mountain village of Ojén and the surrounding beauty of the Sierra de las Nieves National Park, one of only three in Andalucía. What we want to offer is an exceptional quality of life in a beautiful setting, close to everything one may need. And so the concept of ‘Natural Modern Living’ was born, where comfort, style and luxury amenities are available to our community in a healthy, natural setting.”
Giving Shape to Your Ideal Home and Lifestyle
The apartments and penthouses that form part of Granados and Ceibas are designed, built and landscaped by the developer, but beyond that owners are given flexibility, offering customisation at their new property. “It’s not just a question of décor, materials and finishes either,” says Matias, “but also includes the choice to adjust the configuration of your kitchen for instance.” The team uses the latest technology in this customising process, so that ideas can be visualised and tweaked until the property is just how the client would like it to be.
As an architect, Matias continues his famous father’s love of greenery and landscaping, and from this stems also a desire to make property development more in harmony with nature. “We are targeting BREEAM certification in various phases of the project, which means that we work within strict parameters to ensure environmental sustainability.” The two new additions to the Palo Alto collection, Granados and Ceibas, are born out of this sustainable, lifestyle concept and it is reflected in their lush architectural styling.