Nature Spots In Andalucía That Will Revive You

The arrival of autumn is a welcome respite from several months of the glorious yet long and hot summer season. Our leafy time of year remains the envy of many, as benevolently warm and sunny as the summers of those in northern climes, yet it occasionally alternates with short spells of rain and moody days, the first signs of a winter that is still some months away. This sets the tone for an escape into the hinterland and the rugged coastlines of Andalucía, a region that offers not only the most iconic summers in Europe but also a treasure trove of year-round experiences and peaceful beauty spots just made for recharging your batteries.

Just as one season sets the focus on sunny beaches so another avoids convergence and the associated crowds of people. Autumn brings with it the need for a bit of solitude, peace, and being surrounded by the regenerative energy of nature. If this is indeed what you seek, Andalucía offers a world of options, from quaint stopovers in old monasteries to glamping and country hotels, but here we’ve selected some of the most popular getaway destinations that come into their own when the temperatures begin to drop a little – inviting you to explore stunning scenery that you may not have associated with southern Spain.

Sierra De Cazorla

Situated in the northeastern part of Andalucía, a little beyond Granada within the province of Jaén, the Sierra de Cazorla is a mountain range that forms part of the greater Parque Natural de las Sierras de Cazorla, Segura y Las Villas, which covers a combined area of almost 215,000 hectares, or almost the size of Luxembourg. Within this expanse of valleys, rocky peaks, and wooded hills you will find traditional Andalusian farmland and villages but also mountainous sections that are more reminiscent of the Canadian Rockies than Spain.

It is the largest protected park in Spain and the second largest in Europe, dotted with charming country hotels and mountain resorts that offer spa treatments, fine dining interpretations of rustic fare, and spectacular views of the wooded mountains. Cazorla is a haven for hikers, with routes taking you through forests, rocky crags, green valleys, and past river gorges, beautiful waterfalls, water caves, and panoramic vantage points that offer views across kilometres of terrain. If you’re lucky, you’ll also be able to spot mountain ibex, deer, vultures, various types of eagles, and wild boar. The Sierra de Cazorla is a natural paradise unknown to many on the Costa del Sol, and one of the largest sections of open nature in the country.