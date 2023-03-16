The principal beneficiary of the latter will be The Line, the main driver of NEOM. Besides sci-fi buildings soaring into the sky, the out-of-the-box thinking involved here also envisages a complete lack of cars and roads, which will become obsolete thanks to two main elements: a high-speed rail system that will cover the entire length of the city in 20 minutes, and a honeycomb of community facilities that will break the city down into small local areas where you are never more than five minutes to shops and other amenities. The idea is also to foster/rekindle the sense of community that has been lost in most 20th-21st century metropolitan areas.

However, instead of the horizontal communities of the past, the project conceives of layered vertical ones, not unlike the vision of Le Corbusier, whose post-slum high-rise suburbs actually killed most communities. In fact, it was really high-rise that broke up our way of living and isolated us, so living in 500-metre-high towers will have to be very special for it not to do the same. The Crown Prince is adamant that this concept will provide “enhanced human liveability” while also promoting natural preservation. While some herald it as the solution of the future, many are yet to be convinced, comparing it to living on Mars.

In true fashion, though, Crown Prince bin Salman has thrust ahead with his vision, wanting to ensure that this project does not remain a drawing board fantasy, as construction has already started and the plan is for 1.5 million people to be living in The Line by the end of this decade.

The future is closer than we think, but is it utopian or dystopian?