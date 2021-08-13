This August, try out the new venues which have recently opened at these iconic hotels on the Golden Mile. Check out our presentations on Les Jardins, La Concha, and La Selva at Hotel Puente Romano, and see why El Patio at the Marbella Club is receiving rave reviews.
WORDS: JAMES SINCLAIR, PHOTOGRAPHY: PUENTE ROMANO BEACH RESORT
Inspired by plants and flowers, Les Jardins is a charming subtropical gem in the heart of Puente Romano Beach Resort. It’s the place to escape into nature and indulge in a cocktail or carefully selected wine in the evening. Expect a seductive menu, expert mixologists and an unrivalled wine list. The perfect combination for dining al fresco in memorable style.
La Concha
Imagine a secluded environment where natural elements, gastronomy and Mezcal vibes come alive. Now add some majestic views to Marbella´s stunning landmark, La Concha. This nature-inspired sanctuary, a tribute to the iconic mountain, features Tulum-styled interiors and a laid-back atmosphere. Give yourself plenty of time to enjoy the cocktails and luxuriate in the enveloping vibe.
La Selva
Welcome to the jungle: a secluded and laid-back spot hidden among the lush subtropical gardens of Puente Romano Beach Resort. Nature surrounds you and draws you into a wilderness of unusual and daring flavours – designated cocktails, with unique recipes and aromas – which, with some tribal touches, will set the mood for the perfect evening hideaway. Stay late into the summer nights and savour your new African paradise.
EL PATIO AT THE MARBELLA CLUB HOTEL
World-renowned, iconic Marbella Club Hotel has just opened the restaurant, El Patio, which is the new place to be in the heart of The Golden Mile. The talented chef, Calabrian Armando Codispoti, takes us on a tour of the Mediterranean, with his homage to Lebanese, Greek, Italian and Spanish cuisine, and authentic pizzas made in a wood-fired oven.
The new space is divided into two areas, a charming interior with a circular bar inspired by the Plaza de España in Seville, and the outdoor patio with an open-air kitchen which is the centre of the action in the evening. Special mention must be made of the sublime cocktails and sophisticated ambience created by their Music Curator, who has conceived the perfect sounds to accompany each moment of the day.