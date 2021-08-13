EL PATIO AT THE MARBELLA CLUB HOTEL

World-renowned, iconic Marbella Club Hotel has just opened the restaurant, El Patio, which is the new place to be in the heart of The Golden Mile. The talented chef, Calabrian Armando Codispoti, takes us on a tour of the Mediterranean, with his homage to Lebanese, Greek, Italian and Spanish cuisine, and authentic pizzas made in a wood-fired oven.

The new space is divided into two areas, a charming interior with a circular bar inspired by the Plaza de España in Seville, and the outdoor patio with an open-air kitchen which is the centre of the action in the evening. Special mention must be made of the sublime cocktails and sophisticated ambience created by their Music Curator, who has conceived the perfect sounds to accompany each moment of the day.