As would be expected, the cockpit of this new Lotus is a feast for the enthusiast’s eye and includes every imaginable comfort and convenience item possible in a high-end car. The steering wheel is probably the first thing people will notice on entering the car because it is flattened top and bottom like the ones you’d find in racing cars. The seats are anatomically sculpted to a level that is entirely necessary for a car with the handling capacity of the Evija. Electric motors reach their maximum torque just about instantly, so emerging from a tight corner and accelerating in this car should be quite an experience.

One of the setbacks with any electric vehicle is that charging can be a lengthy business. Not so with the Evija because the design team wanted owners to be able to charge their car in little more time than it takes to pump fuel into a conventional tank. Thanks to new lithium-ion battery technology, just 12 minutes are needed to achieve an 80 per cent charge and the batteries can be topped up altogether in 18-minutes. These figures can be achieved with charging equipment that’s now available. The range claimed by Lotus is 345 km. Just in case owners need a reminder of the car’s origins, a plaque bearing the words “Hand Built in Britain by Lotus” is sited beneath the charging port cover.

It’s particularly impressive that Lotus has publicly demonstrated this remarkable car and thousands have viewed its capabilities. Just about every supercar maker worthy of the name has shown conceptualisations of similar models, but many have barely made it to the drawing board, or CAD/CAM stage yet. Lotus has delivered on its promises and there’s no reason to doubt that the car will be reaching fortunate owners before too long. Analysts are predicting something of a post-pandemic boom in luxury car sales and it’s a safe bet that Lotus will quickly sell every one of the 130 Evijas planned for production, even at that whopping price tag.