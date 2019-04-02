Tai Pan is a Chinese restaurant, but not as we know it. From the ambience to the service and indeed the cuisine, this is bona fide fine dining, explaining why Tai Pan continues to be a revered name on the Golden Mile. It started when owner Lincoln moved to Marbella in the early eighties and struggled to find an Asian restaurant that could meet his standards as a diner. “Everything I tried was disappointing from the perspective of someone who knows the cuisine well. So I started my own restaurant,” says the man who has made it a success for more than 35 years.

The secret ingredient for this success is passion, for not only is Lincoln involved in a menu that evolves with the seasons and the shifts in culinary trends, but he actively manages every element of the restaurant on a daily basis – and it shows in the smooth, seamless service, the evocative décor and the delicacies offered.

A New Classic

Tai Pan is a new classic because this iconic restaurant has recently undergone a renovation that has seen it redecorated by Jean-Pierre Martel, who is responsible for much of the interior design at the Puente Romano and Marbella Club, as well as such projects as the Ritz in Madrid. With his unmistakable flair, Jean-Pierre has nailed it – creating a look that is fully up-to-date, refined, endowed with subtle oriental touches and still one hundred per cent Tai Pan. Indeed, those who used to enjoy the Tai Pan tradition of sampling one of the restaurant’s signature Polynesian cocktails at the cosy bar before moving on to the dining room, will encounter the same classic feel, but within a setting that is also thoroughly modernised and fresh.

If the elegant décor and the soft lighting set the tone, accompanied by attentive service, then the food is the main course, so to speak. Put differently, it is the star of the show, an experience that proves Chinese food can be as distant from your local Chinese take-away as Spanish fine dining is from a rowdy tapas bar. Tai Pan specialises in beautifully prepared and presented but above all delicious Chinese and Asian dishes that you can enjoy within a stylish, refined setting.