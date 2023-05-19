Where is the bulk of demand concentrated right now?

“The market for new-build properties has been growing steadily in recent years, with many developers launching new projects in the area,” says Smadar Kahana, owner of Engel & Völkers Marbella. “The buyer today is looking for more modern properties and is willing to wait for completion, especially now that developers are very advanced with 3D imagery and the client can carefully choose the lay-out that best fits their family. However, the resale market is still a significant part of Marbella’s real estate market, and many buyers continue to look for existing properties that are ready to move into, especially in certain areas like Sierra Blanca, Cascada de Camoján and Nueva Andalucía.”

She continues: “Traditionally, resales still constitute around 80% of all sales, primarily because they encompass most of the properties available for sale, yet it is believed that as much as 40% of all properties sold so far this year have been new builds.” Pia Arrieta of DM Properties/Knight Frank adds that: “The fact that, since Covid, a larger percentage of buyers come here to live permanently or most of the time has also had its impact, creating demands that favour new builds – such as modern amenities and qualities – combined with more space and larger gardens, which again favours resales. However, both have allowed for a move away from more typical holiday home locations.”

Why do buyers prefer resale properties?

“A lot of people still like to see what they are buying, but that said, the percentage of off-plan properties bought continues to grow as tools such as visual renders, Zoom meetings and virtual viewings continue to become more sophisticated and more commonly used,” says Alberto Webster, CEO of Blackshaw Estates.