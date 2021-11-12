The Côte d'Azur, popularly referred to as the French Riviera, is ideally located on the Mediterranean coastline of the south eastern part of France. It extends from Menton in the East to Cassis in the West. Its largest city is Nice – a wonderful French Riviera port, one which is a very popular destination for honeymooners and sun-worshipers. It is an extensive city and finding one’s way can be intimidating for the first-time visitor.
Words: SUBHASISH CHAKRABORTY, Photography: SUBHASISH CHAKRABORTY and Shutterstock
The Côte d'Azur, popularly referred to as the French Riviera, is ideally located on the Mediterranean coastline of the south eastern part of France. It extends from Menton in the East to Cassis in the West. Its largest city is Nice – a wonderful French Riviera port, one which is a very popular destination for honeymooners and sun-worshipers. It is an extensive city and finding one’s way can be intimidating for the first-time visitor.
Words: SUBHASISH CHAKRABORTY, Photography: SUBHASISH CHAKRABORTY and Shutterstock
The introduction of the railways in the 19th century forever changed the destiny of this metropolis. It soon emerged as the playground of aristocrats and the crème-de-la-crème of society. From Queen Victoria to the Prince of Wales, the royal families simply loved the French Riviera.
Nice gradually began to evolve as a centre for elite tourism and by the 20th century it had become a preferred holiday destination of artists and scholars and some of the luminaries of that era like Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse, Edith Wharton and others of their ilk began frequenting this stunningly beautiful region. The ultra rich Americans were not to be left behind either.
The huge popularity of the French Riveria compelled the town and country planners to sit back and take notice. Following World War II, this part of France was gradually developed into a state-of-the-art convention centre and several Hollywood superstars have their apartments here. It is a fact that non-French nationals outnumber the native population.
Nice’s fabulous Cote d’Azur Airport is one of France’s busiest after Paris and there is another airport in the neighborhood of Mandelieu, which is now the exclusive domain of private and business category flyers. Time permitting, a visit to surrounding places of the French Riveria includes a virtual galaxy of paradisiacal localities like Cannes, Antibes, Juan-les-Pins, Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, Beaulieu-sur-Mer, Ca-d’Ail, Fréjus, Saint Raphaël and Saint Tropez. There is also the principality of Monaco to contend with.
Given the fact that the French Riveria receives around 300 days of sunshine per year, having a coastline that extends to 115 kms has meant that this region has evolved as a major yachting centre. Don’t be taken aback to see some of the world’s costliest and most luxurious yachts anchored along the area’s impeccably maintained marinas. If statistical records are anything to go by, each year the French Riviera hosts 50 per cent of the world’s yacht fleet, which in itself is astonishing.
You can enjoy a leisurely stroll along the Promenade des Anglais, which was conceived of almost 200 years back and shapes Nice’s Mediterranean coast at the marvellous Baie des Anges (Bay of Angels). This iconic boulevard is popularly referred to as the ‘Promenade’ and extends for 6 kms. If you feel tired, there is no dearth of the quintessential Nice ‘Blue Chairs’ where you can sit down and bask in the uninterrupted sea vistas.
There are of course legendary beaches with easy availability of sun loungers and a throbbing beach life and you can count on many daytime activities and a vibrant nightlife along the coast. It is reassuring to know that the water is checked regularly and evaluated as ‘good’ according to the exacting European standards.
Many of the city’s elegant monuments are historic and date back to the 17th century. Of particular significance are the magnificent Palais Lascaris, the Cathédrale de Sainte Réparate and the impressive Monastère de Cimiez.
There are countless ‘must visit’ tourist attractions around Nice and the majority of them are landmarks in their own right. Mention may be made of the impregnable 16th century Fort du Mont Alban, as one of the best places to catch a glimpse of traditional French military architecture and one can be assured of breathtaking natural vistas.
A full day’s tour of the city’s cultural heritage is recommended, encompassing the Musée de Paléontologie Humaine Terra Amata (popularly referred to as the Museum of Human Palaeontology), the Musée d’Archéologie de Nice-Cimiez (the Archaeological Museum) and also the Musée Départemental des Arts Asiatiques (Regional Museum of Asian Arts). The methodical manner in which the objets d’art and artifacts are preserved deserves kudos.
When it comes to Fine Arts, Nice is like a ‘Mecca’ – the Musée des Beaux Arts (Museum of Fine Arts) which is ideally located on the upscale Avenue des Baumettes is particularly fascinating. So too is the Musée d’Art Moderne et d’Art Contemporain which is strategically located on the posh Avenue St. Jean Baptiste.
The city of Nice has its own individual character and the native people have always held onto their independence, folk traditions and their own language, Nissart, deriving from the Occitan linguistic ensemble extending from Catalonia to the valleys of Piedmont and Le Limousin. Most of the vocabulary comes from the Latin spoken by the Romans who came here to build the town of Cemenelum. In order to stop the Nissart language becoming obsolete, theatre productions are a great help. Time permitting, a visit to the Theatre Nicois de Francis Gag and the Lou Rodou Nissart can be a very rewarding experience.
To promote the authentic cuisine of Nice, restaurant owners have made a solemn commitment by signing a Quality Charter – ‘Cuisine Nissarde, Le Respect De La Tradition’. Restaurant owners holding this collective label can be identified by this logo on their storefront. When you step into any restaurant with the ’Cusine Nissarde’ label, it is a guarantee of excellence and good value.
Perfectly complementing the varied cuisine of Nice, the AOC wines have earned an excellent reputation, in particular in almost all the popular restaurants of Nice. The fact that the vineyards too are located in the hills that are in close proximity to Nice has helped tremendously.
No stopover in Nice is ever complete without a visit to some its impeccably landscaped gardens. There are at least ten gardens and Municipal Parks, but the ones that stand out are Jardin Albert, Jardins Suspendus Du Paillon, L’Esplanade Du Paillon, Le Parc Du Chateau, Le Jardin Du Monastère De Cimiez, Le Jardin Des Arenes De Cimiez, and Parc Chambrun.
While Jardin Albert happens to be Nice’s oldest garden that stretches for almost 2 kms. from the seafront to the hills, the Jardins Suspendus Du Paillon is ideally spread out between the Old Town and the city centre. The Parc Chambrun is particularly impressive with its quintessential French romantic architecture. Other gardens worth visiting are Le Jardin Botanique, renowned for its classic collections of Mediterranean flowers and the Parc Floral Phoenix.
As the city’s old timers are apt to say: “Nice has changed more in fifty years than it did over the past two centuries. Its history advances, but its past remains.” This city of a thousand delights will inspire forever.
Traveller’s Fact File:
Getting There:
By Air:
It is certainly interesting to arrive to Nice by plane as one gets an immediate bird’s eye view of the city and the reasons for its very special character.
Nice’s Cote D’Azur Airport greets nearly 7.5 million passengers each year. With a global network of more than 60 connections, the Riviera International Airport is your privileged gateway to the city of Nice. There are more than 45 international airlines offering routine flights to more than 88 cities worldwide.
The popularity and the easy accessibility of Nice can be gauged from the fact that there are more than 300 flights a week to Paris. The route from Paris to Nice is the busiest in France.
Shopping:
Nice is a Mecca for shoppers. From small boutiques selling craftworks and traditional fabrics in the Old Town to the jewellery shops on the Avenue de Verdun, a bewildering variety of shopping outlets are available in the city of Nice. Typical souvenirs from Nice include wines, olive oil, candied fruit, perfumes, fabrics, art and crafts.
Accommodation:
Nice offers a wide range of accommodation options. Nice Convention and Visitors Bureau publishes a Nice Hotel guide, which is available at 17, Rue Paganini. Tel: 33 (0) 4 93 88 39 42. E-Mail: hotels@nicematin.fr
Furthermore, Day and night SIGNOTEL panels at Nice’s Cote D’Azur International Airport and at La Scoperta Services on the motorway provide tourist information on hotel availability and bookings can also be made.
INFO
Rentals and accommodation offered by private individuals can also be booked at – Regional Tourist Committee, 55 Promenade des Anglais
Tel: 33 (0) 4 92 15 21 30.
Subhasish Chakraborty Travel Writer,
subhas.chako@gmail.com