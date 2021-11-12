The introduction of the railways in the 19th century forever changed the destiny of this metropolis. It soon emerged as the playground of aristocrats and the crème-de-la-crème of society. From Queen Victoria to the Prince of Wales, the royal families simply loved the French Riviera.

Nice gradually began to evolve as a centre for elite tourism and by the 20th century it had become a preferred holiday destination of artists and scholars and some of the luminaries of that era like Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse, Edith Wharton and others of their ilk began frequenting this stunningly beautiful region. The ultra rich Americans were not to be left behind either.

The huge popularity of the French Riveria compelled the town and country planners to sit back and take notice. Following World War II, this part of France was gradually developed into a state-of-the-art convention centre and several Hollywood superstars have their apartments here. It is a fact that non-French nationals outnumber the native population.

Nice’s fabulous Cote d’Azur Airport is one of France’s busiest after Paris and there is another airport in the neighborhood of Mandelieu, which is now the exclusive domain of private and business category flyers. Time permitting, a visit to surrounding places of the French Riveria includes a virtual galaxy of paradisiacal localities like Cannes, Antibes, Juan-les-Pins, Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, Beaulieu-sur-Mer, Ca-d’Ail, Fréjus, Saint Raphaël and Saint Tropez. There is also the principality of Monaco to contend with.

Given the fact that the French Riveria receives around 300 days of sunshine per year, having a coastline that extends to 115 kms has meant that this region has evolved as a major yachting centre. Don’t be taken aback to see some of the world’s costliest and most luxurious yachts anchored along the area’s impeccably maintained marinas. If statistical records are anything to go by, each year the French Riviera hosts 50 per cent of the world’s yacht fleet, which in itself is astonishing.

You can enjoy a leisurely stroll along the Promenade des Anglais, which was conceived of almost 200 years back and shapes Nice’s Mediterranean coast at the marvellous Baie des Anges (Bay of Angels). This iconic boulevard is popularly referred to as the ‘Promenade’ and extends for 6 kms. If you feel tired, there is no dearth of the quintessential Nice ‘Blue Chairs’ where you can sit down and bask in the uninterrupted sea vistas.

There are of course legendary beaches with easy availability of sun loungers and a throbbing beach life and you can count on many daytime activities and a vibrant nightlife along the coast. It is reassuring to know that the water is checked regularly and evaluated as ‘good’ according to the exacting European standards.