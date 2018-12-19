Thus, the time has come for a return to softer, Mediterranean lines and architectural details such as sloping roofs topped with tiles. The latter contrast beautifully with the sleek white plaster walls that catch the Marbella sunlight, and they also form a practical thermal barrier from the intensity of the summer’s heat. It is but one of the features for which Nine Lions stands out, for this development of luxury apartments and penthouses combines contemporary luxury and taste with classic elements and much attention to detail.

“We see the development of a project such as this as a wonderful creative process,” says commercial director Mark Lamb. “All the normal rules of business and property development apply, but rather than imposing fixed ideas upon our clients we have studied the location and market feedback in depth, and have experimented until we found the ideal solutions that satisfied our own critical eye.”

In approaching the overall design with such careful attention, the development team has incorporated the latest buyer preferences as well as their own. “We wanted the properties we’re creating to be the kind of homes we ourselves would fall in love with, and it’s worked.” The result is a spectacular luxury development comprising apartments and penthouses in upper Nueva Andalucía.