By blending modern style and amenities with Mediterranean touches in a panoramic location within Nueva Andalucía, Nine Lions has the makings of a timeless classic.
There was a time, not so long ago, when everything that was modern in terms of architecture and styling was also fresh and new. This period marked the revival of the Marbella property market, and though the main design style prevalent today continues to be what we loosely define as ‘modern’, architectural design is evolving and diversifying away from minimalist white right angles to incorporate a wider palette of materials, tones, textures and indeed forms.
Thus, the time has come for a return to softer, Mediterranean lines and architectural details such as sloping roofs topped with tiles. The latter contrast beautifully with the sleek white plaster walls that catch the Marbella sunlight, and they also form a practical thermal barrier from the intensity of the summer’s heat. It is but one of the features for which Nine Lions stands out, for this development of luxury apartments and penthouses combines contemporary luxury and taste with classic elements and much attention to detail.
“We see the development of a project such as this as a wonderful creative process,” says commercial director Mark Lamb. “All the normal rules of business and property development apply, but rather than imposing fixed ideas upon our clients we have studied the location and market feedback in depth, and have experimented until we found the ideal solutions that satisfied our own critical eye.”
In approaching the overall design with such careful attention, the development team has incorporated the latest buyer preferences as well as their own. “We wanted the properties we’re creating to be the kind of homes we ourselves would fall in love with, and it’s worked.” The result is a spectacular luxury development comprising apartments and penthouses in upper Nueva Andalucía.
Personalised detail
The gated complex consists of nine independent low-rise ‘villas’ that boast a prominent hillside position in upper Nueva Andalucía. Backing on to natural greenery, these two to four-bedroom apartments and duplex penthouses look down across the Golf Valley to the shoreline and the Mediterranean Sea – which is a mere ten minutes away. The complex is highly diverse and includes a variety of garden settings, views, configurations, sizes and swimming pools.
Some of the latter are the private pools of ground floor apartments, while others are communal swimming pools featuring sunbathing decks from which to enjoy the rays and savour the panoramic views. The same is true of the terraces, and as the villas are positioned upon the hillside to maximise privacy and offer a full range of southeast through to southwest vistas, the stunning backdrop varies from villa to villa and home to home.
This also applies to the interior distribution of the properties, which unlike many of today’s developments are not highly standardised but instead offer a great choice of sizes, layouts, orientations and details, ranging also from luxurious ground floor and spacious first floor apartments to the opulent duplex penthouses that the architect proudly calls the ‘top floor villas’, as with a built area in excess of 200m2, they mirror the space, refinement and luxuries of a modern villa.
Garden and Penthouse Apartments
The landscaped gardens, alive with Mediterranean trees and shrubs, provide the natural setting in which the homes are nestled. The apartments range from built areas of 90m2 to 284m2 and some feature private pools within spacious gardens, others penthouse terraces with chill-out lounges, and all come with well-sized, partly covered terraces that expand the interior living spaces and make the most of the views in Marbella’s warm climate.
The variety of designs, configurations and details means that there are different sized properties to choose from that also vary in terms of interior distribution and the shape and features of the terraces. The very high standard of finishing is a product of the care with which these luxurious properties have been conceived, and as a result they offer a fresh look and feel devoid of standardised options. Minimalist kitchens and bathrooms complement the open-plan living and dining areas perfectly, resulting in a comfortable yet stylish living space.
The bedrooms are spacious thanks to clever space planning and the seamless flow between sleeping quarters, dressing room, bathroom and toilet. Even the guest bedrooms feature their own dressing areas, while the large ground floor and penthouse apartments have the dimensions and detailing to merit such a description. Each villa at Nine Lions Residence has its own entrance and underground parking. There is a clubhouse with a communal gym and spa for residents and their guests, crowning one of Marbella’s most exciting new luxury apartment developments.