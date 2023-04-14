We checked out what all the noise is about regarding the newest restaurant in Marbella, Nomad in Nueva Andalucía. What we found was a place that must be experienced.
Words James Sinclair, Photography Kevin Horn
Design With Panache
The interior is an eclectic mix of elements combining rattan, cane and wooden ceilings, white marble-topped tables surrounded by avant-garde seating – many of the chairs are upholstered with a zebra patterned base – while the sofa surrounds are a mixture of leather and suede in canary yellow. This stylish décor by Studio Hick extends to the terrace which is partially covered and features a 250-year-old olive tree as the magnificent centrepiece. The upper lounge, meanwhile, with outstanding views over Nueva Andalucía, is recommended for meeting friends for drinks, great entertainment, and bar snacks.
Enticing International Menu
In tune with the entire set-up, the menu is refreshingly distinct from other establishments. The range of international dishes has been curated by Executive Chef, Alexandru Craciun, whose resumé includes involvement in several Michelin-star restaurants. The General Manager, Andras Vincze, who hails from Budapest, also boasts extensive international experience, meanwhile mixologist, Alessandro Ferretti, is already famed on the coast for his irresistible cocktails.
Our starters certainly lived up to the hype – Cevich€e of Sea Bream, with Tiger milk, chilli, red onion, grilled corn, and sweet potato was fresh and spicy, while the Wild Bluefin Tuna was addictively tangy. The Super Green Salad, both vegan and gluten-free, delivered a genuine immune booster, and the Wood-Fried Salmon Tataki simply melted in the mouth.
These set us up nicely for a selection of main courses that included a succulent Tel Aviv Fish Shawarma – sautéed marinated sea bass, garlic, tomato, sesame, pickled red onion and chimichurri dressing, a Turkey Schnitzel with slow-cooked egg, chive and truffle dressing, and a Dry-Aged Premium Beef Fillet with foie gras sauce and aromatic butter. These were sumptuously accompanied by Jalapeño Potato Purée and Fries with Truffle, Garlic, and Parmesan.
These welcome offerings were supremely paired with a blush Miraval Rosé from Côtes de Provence, fresh and citrusy on a sunny lunchtime. The wine list, meanwhile, is a veritable connoisseurs dream. Assembled by sommelier, David Trillo, it features an impressive range of Champagnes, international vintages, and signature cocktails.
On this occasion, we didn’t have time for dessert, which is a shame as, among others, the Chocolate Pistachio Cake and Strawberry and Calamansi Eton Mess were more than tempting.
Our faithful photographer returned in the evening and can be quoted as saying, “Nomad is amazing! Brilliant show, excellent food and lovely atmosphere.”
With a full programme of live entertainment, elegant deluxe surroundings, superlative service, and food that really hits the spot, Nomad is the place to be this Spring.
INFO
Nomad
Avenida Del Prado, 10, Nueva Andalucía. The restaurant is
open every day from 12:00 to 23:00 and the upper lounge every evening from 19:00 to 2:00 – it
has its own entrance. Tel: (+34) 951 553 444.
www.nomadmarbella.es