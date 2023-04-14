Enticing International Menu

In tune with the entire set-up, the menu is refreshingly distinct from other establishments. The range of international dishes has been curated by Executive Chef, Alexandru Craciun, whose resumé includes involvement in several Michelin-star restaurants. The General Manager, Andras Vincze, who hails from Budapest, also boasts extensive international experience, meanwhile mixologist, Alessandro Ferretti, is already famed on the coast for his irresistible cocktails.

Our starters certainly lived up to the hype – Cevich€e of Sea Bream, with Tiger milk, chilli, red onion, grilled corn, and sweet potato was fresh and spicy, while the Wild Bluefin Tuna was addictively tangy. The Super Green Salad, both vegan and gluten-free, delivered a genuine immune booster, and the Wood-Fried Salmon Tataki simply melted in the mouth.