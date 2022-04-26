As well as a museum that punches the tickets of over 800,000 visitors a year, the Ulster version of Canary Wharf has given the city a new marina, a Maritime Mile of swanky waterfront hotels, shops and riverside restaurants; the 10,000-seater SSE Arena concert hall, shared by the Belfast Giants ice hockey team; and a film studios that went on to produce all eight series of Game of Thrones. The HBO blockbuster is still the reason one in six overseas visitors choose Northern Ireland.

In its heyday, the North was better known for linen and Belfast was the world’s biggest producer, nicknamed Linenopolis. Thankfully, there are architectural reminders of those glory days all over this astonishingly elegant post-industrial city: the neo-Baroque City Hall, built in 1888 when Queen Victoria awarded Belfast city status; the art deco Palm House conservatory at the Botanic Gardens, its grounds a venue for summer rock concerts; the Grand Opera House, where everyone from Laurel and Hardy to Laurence Olivier and Branagh have topped the bill; Stormont Parliament Buildings, an impossibly extravagant White House lookalike with Grecian columns and manicured green lawns where you can picnic, jog and take afternoon tea; even the old red brick linen warehouses have survived as trendy galleries and restaurants in a reimagined Linen District.

What never changes is the warm Ulster welcome where all wee drams are large ones, encapsulated in Northern Ireland’s tourism slogan, Embrace the Giant Spirit. With a newly-minted Game of Thrones attraction and a Titanic anniversary to celebrate in 2022, on top of a few Oscars, Belfast could make you tipsy this year!

Van’s The Man

For Branagh there was only one musician evocative of the Belfast of his youth: Van Morrison. He’s all over the soundtrack which features eight classics and Oscar-nominated Down to Joy, written for the film.

Sir George Ivan Morrison OBE left Belfast for Europe and America long before The Troubles and was charting with Brown Eyed Girl two years before the movie is set. But he immortalised the city in his songs, growing up On Hyndford Street, a skip from Ian Paisley’s Cyprus Avenue and a couple of blocks from Branagh himself.

“He was already a legend back then,” says the director. “His hometown is in his work and to have his music in a film called Belfast seemed like a magical alliance and a real gift to this movie.”

The Troubles by Taxi

Belfast is still a city divided by barricades, which takes newcomers aback.

The ‘peace walls’ were put up at the start of The Troubles to separate Catholic/Republican and Protestant/Unionist trouble zones but they’ve multiplied in number since 1998’s Good Friday Agreement. Embellished with murals and messages of peace signed by Bill Clinton and the Dalai Lama, they snake for 30 kilometres through north and west Belfast in the world’s longest outdoor art gallery.