Nuance Gourmet Ice Cream, Redefined

The story of NUANCE Gelato begins in October 2024. After 23 years working in advertising and media, I felt it was time for something new, although at that moment I couldn’t quite put into words what that ‘something’ was. Friends often asked me why, after building so many brands for others, I didn’t create one for myself.

Almost at the same time, Ádám Fazekas won the Gelato Festival World Ranking in Rimini with his world-champion pistachio gelato, Frutta di Pistacchio. I immediately felt that this was more than just news. When I met Ádám soon after, I was deeply inspired by his dedication to quality and attention to detail, which perfectly mirrored my own commitment to marketing and brand building. It didn’t take many meetings before we decided to create something together.

That brand became NUANCE, a name chosen by my team and one that could not have been more fitting.

Nuance highlights the importance of small details that separate good from exceptional. It is not enough to look different. You have to be different in product quality, in service, in branding, and in communication. Every touchpoint matters, and every element must feel authentic and recognisable.

From the beginning, I knew that I did not simply want to sell ice cream. I wanted to create an experience for our partners as much as for their guests; a concept where restaurants and beach clubs feel proud of what they are offering and enjoy the positive feedback that follows.

We started building an entire world around NUANCE, one that feels free, slightly bohemian, and natural, while still respecting traditional values and quality. Simplicity was important to us, but always in the best sense of the word. We developed our own tools to support this vision, including the NUANCE Trolley with its wide flavour selection and the eye-catching NUANCE Truck. These were designed not only to look good, but to truly support HoReCa partners. Having worked for years alongside top chefs, including projects connected to the Michelin Guide in Hungary, I understand what hospitality professionals expect and the level of consistency and excellence they require.

On 1 May 2025, we installed our first unit and opened four additional locations in just one day. The excitement was incredible. At the first site, I switched on the freezer, arranged the tools and when I turned around, six guests were already waiting in line. In that moment, I felt we had created something special.