Nuance Gourmet Ice Cream, Redefined

Zsolt Urbán, once the President of the Hungarian Advertising Association and a seasoned marketing leader in Budapest, decided to trade his boardroom for a world of gelato – proving that even the coldest ideas can catch fire. What began as a Hungarian passion project has evolved into NUANCE Gelato, a concept with international buzz that is now breaking ground on the Costa del Sol.
Words Maddie Quinn, Photography Nuance
Zsolt Urbán, once the President of the Hungarian Advertising Association and a seasoned marketing leader in Budapest, decided to trade his boardroom for a world of gelato – proving that even the coldest ideas can catch fire. What began as a Hungarian passion project has evolved into NUANCE Gelato, a concept with international buzz that is now breaking ground on the Costa del Sol.
Words Maddie Quinn, Photography Nuance
The story of NUANCE Gelato begins in October 2024. After 23 years working in advertising and media, I felt it was time for something new, although at that moment I couldn’t quite put into words what that ‘something’ was. Friends often asked me why, after building so many brands for others, I didn’t create one for myself.
Almost at the same time, Ádám Fazekas won the Gelato Festival World Ranking in Rimini with his world-champion pistachio gelato, Frutta di Pistacchio. I immediately felt that this was more than just news. When I met Ádám soon after, I was deeply inspired by his dedication to quality and attention to detail, which perfectly mirrored my own commitment to marketing and brand building. It didn’t take many meetings before we decided to create something together.
That brand became NUANCE, a name chosen by my team and one that could not have been more fitting.
Nuance highlights the importance of small details that separate good from exceptional. It is not enough to look different. You have to be different in product quality, in service, in branding, and in communication. Every touchpoint matters, and every element must feel authentic and recognisable.
From the beginning, I knew that I did not simply want to sell ice cream. I wanted to create an experience for our partners as much as for their guests; a concept where restaurants and beach clubs feel proud of what they are offering and enjoy the positive feedback that follows.
We started building an entire world around NUANCE, one that feels free, slightly bohemian, and natural, while still respecting traditional values and quality. Simplicity was important to us, but always in the best sense of the word. We developed our own tools to support this vision, including the NUANCE Trolley with its wide flavour selection and the eye-catching NUANCE Truck. These were designed not only to look good, but to truly support HoReCa partners. Having worked for years alongside top chefs, including projects connected to the Michelin Guide in Hungary, I understand what hospitality professionals expect and the level of consistency and excellence they require.
On 1 May 2025, we installed our first unit and opened four additional locations in just one day. The excitement was incredible. At the first site, I switched on the freezer, arranged the tools and when I turned around, six guests were already waiting in line. In that moment, I felt we had created something special.
That evening, I waited eagerly for the sales results. When the phone finally rang, I asked how much gelato we had sold. The answer was simple: no one knew the exact number, but it was a lot. Within weeks, we received more than 20 partnership requests, even though our original plan had been to open only five to seven locations and grow step-by-step.
I personally visited multiple locations each day, serving gelato, speaking with guests and partners, and learning constantly how we could improve further. The event market soon discovered us as well, from private celebrations to corporate events, which brought fresh logistical challenges and new opportunities. We even introduced gelato delivery services on beaches, where guests can scan a QR code and order directly to their sunbeds, adding another layer to the NUANCE experience.
The second chapter of the brand began when friends asked why we would not continue the journey in Marbella. The season here lasts far longer than three months, hospitality standards are exceptionally high, and there was space for a gelato made exclusively with natural ingredients and of outstanding quality, offering even the world’s best pistachio.
When I visited, I immediately felt that NUANCE belonged on the Costa del Sol. I fell in love with the streets, the restaurants, the sea, and the people. Today, we are proud to say that NUANCE Gelato has arrived in Marbella.
The journey is still at an early stage, but the market response has been very positive and NUANCE Gelato will be available across the Costa del Sol. The concept has already proven that it can succeed internationally, with expansion into the Emirates and new franchise partners confirmed for Catalonia and the Canary Islands.
NUANCE does not aim to become the largest franchise network in Europe or appear on every corner. The goal is different. We want to build the world’s best artisanal gelato network, where every partner and every guest receives the same outstanding quality and service, wherever they are. Long-term partnerships built on mutual respect are the foundation of maintaining that standard.
What Makes Nuance Gelato Different When It Comes To Ingredients?
NUANCE Gelato works exclusively with carefully selected premium ingredients. Our milk and cream come from artisanal producers, fruits are fresh and seasonal whenever possible, and our nuts and chocolates are sourced from trusted suppliers.
We never use artificial flavours, colourings or powder bases. Every flavour is created from real ingredients using our own recipes, allowing natural taste to shine in a clean and refined way.
Which flavours from your current range are the most popular? And are there any exciting new flavours you’re currently developing?
Alongside our classics, the world-champion Frutta di Pistacchio remains one of our most popular flavours.
We are also introducing new creations such as ricotta with blackberry coulis, sour cherry & poppy seed, and strawberry cheesecake. Innovation is ongoing, often inspired by seasonal ingredients and Mediterranean influences.
Who Are The Chefs Behind Nuance Gelato?
NUANCE Gelato is led by master gelato chef Ádám Fazekas, ranked in the Gelato Festival World Ranking 2024.
During flavour development, Michelin-starred pastry chefs have also contributed their expertise. Our gelato has received outstanding tasting scores, including evaluations at the Hungarian restaurants of Marbella-born chef Dani García and his restaurant group.
If Someone Wants To Taste Nuance Gelato, Where Can They Find It On The Costa Del Sol?
NUANCE Gelato will be available in selected hospitality venues across the Costa del Sol in the coming weeks, as well as in a gelateria on Calle Peral in Marbella’s Old Town.
We partner with venues that share our commitment to premium quality and presentation.
If A Restaurant Is Interested In Offering Nuance Gelato, What Is The Procedure?
When we receive an enquiry, we carefully evaluate the location and its alignment with the NUANCE brand. We consider positioning, visibility and overall concept to ensure our quality standards are met.
We also maintain thoughtful spacing between partners, as exclusivity is important to us. Our focus is on building long-term collaborations based on mutual respect and trust.