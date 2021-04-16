There are different ways of experiencing the seductive lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. One is to be positioned right by the sea; another to be close to the action in a more urban environment; and others choose to follow the contours of a golf course in a residential or country club setting. For those who desire the fresh air, space and spectacular views of a natural, peaceful location surrounded by open countryside, there are options that make you feel like you’re in authentic Andalucía while being a few minutes removed from Marbella and the coastal area.

Among the finest of these is La Mairena, a select community in the hills above Elviria. Build densities are low here, so the apartment complexes and villas that skirt the local valley golf course and hug gentle hillsides find themselves ensconced between pine and cork oak. This sense of being surrounded by greenery sketched against blue skies is further enhanced by the natural soundtrack of birds and the wind rusting through branches; not to mention streams that cascade down the hillside into lush valleys down to the sea.

Monte Elviria, located within the Sierra de las Nieves, was recently declared as one of Spain’s national parks. Throughout Europe, property set in a national park comes at a premium, because they are always in areas of outstanding natural beauty and are protected against unsightly and unsuitable development that would damage the area’s natural flora and fauna, and destroy its value as a beautiful place to visit and live.