The Occidental’s proximity to the beach means that most guests will probably pop on a bikini and bathers and head for the sun and sand, but those wishing to stay inside can enjoy chilling out poolside, or catching up on news with family members while savouring a seafront meal at the restaurant. Rooms have free Wi-Fi, satellite TV, a safe, and top-quality air conditioning and heating – a key element of a top hotel on the Coast.

If you feel like a quick getaway and Fuengirola appeals, why not sign up for the My Barceló customer loyalty programme? Doing so will enable you to avail of a host of discounts, private offers, gift vouchers, welcome gifts, and more. The more you stay, the more points you earn, with some members enjoying a 10 per cent discount on bookings.

Fuengirola is one of the Coast’s most savvy gastronomic zones, with a multitude of restaurants gracing both the boardwalk and second line from the beach. From international havens like Namaste Fusion to popular Greek haven Santorini, there is something for all tastes and budgets. Fuengirola has quite a refined coffee culture, with big chain and small and intimate coffee shops alike vying for your attention.

The Occidental is also a popular choice for golf lovers, with over 24 courses located within a 30-kilometre radius. The Hotel will undoubtedly be a prime option for groups of golfers wishing to enjoy a challening round at spots like La Cala Resort while appreciating four-star comfort at a great price. It is also close to the airport (around a 20-minute drive), making it an ideal spot for visitors wishing to make the Coast their base while visiting provinces like Seville and Granada, as well as Málaga’s capital city and smaller pueblos like Benalmádena. The Hotel additionally has plenty of space for both business and private events, including weddings, so if a seaside affair has always appealed, pay the new hotel a visit, it just might be your perfect match!

WORDS MARISA CUTILLAS PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF BARCELÓ HOTELS

C/ Miguel Márquez 43, Fuengirola. Tel: 952 470 600.

www.barcelo.com