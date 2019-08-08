A brand new four-star, 316-bedroom hotel, located on the frontline of the soft-sand Fuengirola beach, has just opened. It’s called the Occidental Fuengirola and is part of the Barceló Group – which now has two other hotels in Málaga (the Barceló Málaga and the Barceló Marbella).
The group has an additional 15 hotels spread out across Andalucía, in beachside and city-based destinations alike. Modernity rules at the Occidental, in an attempt to appeal to both families and couples alike. The Hotel boasts a sizeable outdoor pool, as well as enviable views to the Mediterranean. So close is it to the sea that many guests opt for a swim at the beach, returning to the Hotel to freshen up or to enjoy a few nibbles at the snack bar, lounge bar, or restaurant.
Particularly tantalising is Arrozante, a space that hones in on rice and paella dishes, created by famed rice chefs, Carlos Otaola and Luis Chaparro. The former is the founder of Arrocería Otaola – a renowned Tarifa restaurant serving over 30 different rice dishes, including Valencian recipes and dishes made with zero-kilometre produce. Otaola is a three times World Champion rice maker, so as you can imagine, his dishes boast the perfect rice texture and a wicked combination of ingredients. José Luis Chaparro, meanwhile, is the owner of Casa Chaparro Valencia, highly lauded for its rice, fideua, and creamy rice dishes jazzed up with ingredients like lobster.
If you are booking a stay at the hotel, then the comfort of the rooms will probably be paramount in making your choice. The Occidental doesn’t disappoint, with stunning seaview rooms boasting glass sliding doors that lead out onto a comfy terrace – the perfect spot for a morning coffee or chilled glass of wine while watching the sun set. The room design is modern and simple, and very much in line with new trends. Natural wooden floors are married to beige and cream-hued furniture, with walls and designer touches bearing an appealing light blue colour. All rooms also have a dedicated desk, perfect for checking your email or playing an online game while waiting for your partner to finish taking a shower!
The Occidental’s proximity to the beach means that most guests will probably pop on a bikini and bathers and head for the sun and sand, but those wishing to stay inside can enjoy chilling out poolside, or catching up on news with family members while savouring a seafront meal at the restaurant. Rooms have free Wi-Fi, satellite TV, a safe, and top-quality air conditioning and heating – a key element of a top hotel on the Coast.
If you feel like a quick getaway and Fuengirola appeals, why not sign up for the My Barceló customer loyalty programme? Doing so will enable you to avail of a host of discounts, private offers, gift vouchers, welcome gifts, and more. The more you stay, the more points you earn, with some members enjoying a 10 per cent discount on bookings.
Fuengirola is one of the Coast’s most savvy gastronomic zones, with a multitude of restaurants gracing both the boardwalk and second line from the beach. From international havens like Namaste Fusion to popular Greek haven Santorini, there is something for all tastes and budgets. Fuengirola has quite a refined coffee culture, with big chain and small and intimate coffee shops alike vying for your attention.
The Occidental is also a popular choice for golf lovers, with over 24 courses located within a 30-kilometre radius. The Hotel will undoubtedly be a prime option for groups of golfers wishing to enjoy a challening round at spots like La Cala Resort while appreciating four-star comfort at a great price. It is also close to the airport (around a 20-minute drive), making it an ideal spot for visitors wishing to make the Coast their base while visiting provinces like Seville and Granada, as well as Málaga’s capital city and smaller pueblos like Benalmádena. The Hotel additionally has plenty of space for both business and private events, including weddings, so if a seaside affair has always appealed, pay the new hotel a visit, it just might be your perfect match!
WORDS MARISA CUTILLAS PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF BARCELÓ HOTELS
C/ Miguel Márquez 43, Fuengirola. Tel: 952 470 600.