Ocean Club is in its 15th season and will celebrate its 15th anniversary with a special party on 15th August which, very appropriately, is a national fiesta in Spain.
Words: JAMES SINCLAIR, Photography: KEVIN HORN
Classic Beach Club
Over the years, Ocean Club has evolved to become an internationally renowned resort, drawing visitors from across Europe and further afield. Its annual opening White Party is a much-anticipated event, filling the evening with music and lights, bringing thousands of revellers together for a session of total glam.
There can be few more fulfilling things to do in Marbella than to spend an afternoon with friends at this haven of style and sophistication. Rent one of their numerous giant circular sun beds around the extensive saltwater pool and enjoy chill out music with cocktails and Champagne, or savour a leisurely lunch which can often take on legendary proportions.
The atmosphere in the club is always rarefied, with the music washing over you and a bass beat you can feel in your stomach. This is a hangout for beautiful people, who are everywhere you look. There are regular visiting DJs, Champagne Parties and special events.
Amazing Amaï
When hunger pangs hit, you couldn’t be better placed to satisfy them than at Amaï. Under the watchful eye of Swedish Chef, Andreas Nygren, you can select from a diverse and varied menu that offers something for all tastes. The large portions and attentive service are famous, as are the range of wines and Champagnes you can accompany your meal with.
This year, the restaurant has introduced a board of specials, featuring starters, mains and desserts, to augment the à la carte menu. Here we were tempted by Fresh Oysters, Imperial Ocietra Caviar, Carpaccio of Carabineri Shrimp with King Crab Claw, as well as an exotic Fresh Burata Salad, Black Truffle Risoni with Porcini Mushrooms and Aged Pecorino Romana; a Yellow Thai Lobster Curry and a Whole Roasted Fresh Dorada, among other tempting offerings.
Turning to the main menu, the dishes are arranged in sections: Sushi, Starters, Healthy/Vegan Options, Sandwiches, Fresh & Crispy Salads, Main Courses From the Sea & Grill, Pizzas, Pasta, Sharing Platters, and Desserts. Some of the total standout dishes here are the fresh Sushi, served with Soy Sauce, Wasabi and Pickled Ginger; Nachos ‘Viva Mexico’; Tempura Prawns with Sweet Chilli Chutney; Pil ‘King’ Pil, with Tiger Prawns, Sole, Scallops, Lime, Mango and Pomegranate; Grilled Goat Cheese Salad; Crispy Chicken Caesar Salad; Pene Arrabbiata; and Steak Tartar The Belgian Way.
Five of us savoured a Sunday lunch that exceeded all expectations. The combination of the sea breeze with the beat, tumbling acrobats and pretty dancing girls quickly generated a feel good factor that was infectious within our group, even before our lunch choices arrived. The food we were served went down a treat, well paired with Cloudy Bay from New Zealand, a sauvignon blanc that always brings a smile.
We brought a memorable afternoon to a close with a round of desserts, all agreeing that we would like to repeat the experience again soon.
INFO
Ocean Club Marbella
Avda Lola Flores, Nueva Andalucia.
For bookings & reservations: www.oceanclub.es