Classic Beach Club

Over the years, Ocean Club has evolved to become an internationally renowned resort, drawing visitors from across Europe and further afield. Its annual opening White Party is a much-anticipated event, filling the evening with music and lights, bringing thousands of revellers together for a session of total glam.

There can be few more fulfilling things to do in Marbella than to spend an afternoon with friends at this haven of style and sophistication. Rent one of their numerous giant circular sun beds around the extensive saltwater pool and enjoy chill out music with cocktails and Champagne, or savour a leisurely lunch which can often take on legendary proportions.

The atmosphere in the club is always rarefied, with the music washing over you and a bass beat you can feel in your stomach. This is a hangout for beautiful people, who are everywhere you look. There are regular visiting DJs, Champagne Parties and special events.