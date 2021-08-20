This is exactly what a leading high-end property developer from Berlin and long-time aficionado of the Costa del Sol thought. With the resoluteness that comes from many years of experience in the industry, he acquired this little slice of paradise and assembled a talented international team to come up with something truly special that would do justice to so wonderful a setting.

Ocean View is a bespoke development of 44 sea-view apartments and penthouses that was conceived by FRD Group founder Sascha Falk and his team to stand out and deliver a unique lifestyle offering to the area. “Ocean View is in many ways different from other projects because we haven’t approached it as a standard investment project,” says Tony Parrado, General Manager.

“This is property development infused with a passionate, almost utopian vision of how the ideal property could be, and in the process we are creating homes in much the same way that Stradivarius made violins and Enzo Ferrari sports cars – out of sheer love for the process, the raw materials and the finished product, always with the client in mind.”