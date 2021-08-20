Picture a scenic ride up from the coast through unspoilt nature, the kind of trip just made for an open-top car, views of the sea cast from different angles as you reach the perfect setting nestled against a panoramic hillside on the edge of endless hectares of protected land. Now wouldn’t that be the perfect place to live?
Words: Michel Cruz, Photography: Ocean View
This is exactly what a leading high-end property developer from Berlin and long-time aficionado of the Costa del Sol thought. With the resoluteness that comes from many years of experience in the industry, he acquired this little slice of paradise and assembled a talented international team to come up with something truly special that would do justice to so wonderful a setting.
Ocean View is a bespoke development of 44 sea-view apartments and penthouses that was conceived by FRD Group founder Sascha Falk and his team to stand out and deliver a unique lifestyle offering to the area. “Ocean View is in many ways different from other projects because we haven’t approached it as a standard investment project,” says Tony Parrado, General Manager.
“This is property development infused with a passionate, almost utopian vision of how the ideal property could be, and in the process we are creating homes in much the same way that Stradivarius made violins and Enzo Ferrari sports cars – out of sheer love for the process, the raw materials and the finished product, always with the client in mind.”
Your Own Personal Domain
From its position on the panoramic periphery of La Mairena, east of Marbella, the homes being created at Ocean View cast their glance across an arc of views that spans from the Sierra Nevada in the east to the entrance of the Atlantic Ocean in the west. Marbella and the shoreline take centre stage in this, along with stunning hillside country views in a gated complex that lies within almost two hectares of its own grounds – and on the edge of 230 hectares of protected nature, including part of the Sierra de las Nieves National Park.
“It is a magnificent spot, protected from further development and close to all the amenities of La Mairena, which include golf, a leading international tennis academy, private Spanish and German schools and several restaurants, not to mention unspoiled open nature just made for hiking and horse riding. In many ways, Ocean View represents the ideal Marbella lifestyle: privacy and tranquillity in a beautiful natural setting, spectacular views and easy access to everything this region has to offer.”
Indeed, follow the road down through Elviria and you coast along to the beach in less than ten minutes, unhindered by congestion or even a single traffic light. Marbella itself can be reached in under 15 minutes, so while it is in the midst of glorious nature, Ocean View is also at the heart of life on the Costa del Sol.
Design the Details
As befits property of this quality and attention to detail, arriving at Ocean View is the first part of the special quality of life it offers. Passing through a beautifully styled gated security entrance, a series of signature entrances await, which already set these homes apart from most, for where the underground parking areas are often an afterthought, here they are immaculately finished to the same high standards as the homes themselves, creating the sense of arriving at a premium destination, complete with elegant lighting and the kind of lobby normally reserved for a five-star hotel.
“We’ve approached the design of Ocean View from the perspective of a boutique hotel,” says its founder Sascha Falk, “wanting to create the kind of homes anyone would love to live in.” In keeping with this, the parking spaces and storage rooms are generously sized, the lift an elegant feature in its own right and the concierge service another five-star deluxe feature that completes the select boutique feel of Ocean View and complements amenities such as its own club with a stunning 25-metre heated pool and equally panoramic sundeck. “And for peace of mind, Ocean View is manned 24/7 with a security guard, video surveillance and a fully fenced perimeter.”
Personalise Your Home
Many modern projects allow for a great deal of personalisation these days, but the creator of Ocean View takes this signature project to a new level of made-to-measure design and finishing, enabling buyers not just to make their preferred selection of materials and tonal/textural combinations, but even to adjust details such as layouts, specifications and add elements unique to their home.
“This way, each of the two- or three-bedroom apartments and the penthouses is an individual property that reflects the taste, lifestyle and preferences of its owner,” says Sascha Falk, the creative spirit behind a design-led project penned by principal architect Pablo Villarroel of renowned Villarroel Torrico Architects. The concierge team and interior designers of the developer FRD Group are on hand to help owners make their homes a uniquely personal space, offering flexible support that ranges from assistance to a comprehensive design service.
“We have an apartment-style sales office just a few minutes away at the Elviria commercial centre,” says Tony Parrado, “and it offers a live, three-dimensional feel not just of the properties themselves, but also gives an insight into the wide palette of design features available to owners – though to appreciate the views and the wonderful natural setting of Ocean View there is no substitute for visiting and experiencing it in person.”
INFO
OCEAN VIEW MARBELLA
- Location: La Mairena, Marbella east
- 44 sea view apartments and penthouses
- Bordering 230 hectares of protected nature
- Five-star facilities and concierge services
- Option to fully personalise the apartments
- Less than 10 minutes from the coast
Tel: (+34) 951 255 255.
www.oceanviewmarbella.com