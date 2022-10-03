Appreciate The Moment

Take time to mellow this autumn and cherish what you have around you. We hope to inspire you with this October edition of Essential.

Come with us on a visit to some of Andalucía’s prettiest villages, or how about a drive-in movie at Autocine Málaga?

We preview the stylish new Mercedes AMG ONE, and see why Wizz Air is flying so high. We also delve into the career of Miles Teller following his so-impressive performance in Top Gun: Maverick.

“Dream as if you’ll live for ever, live as if you’ll die today”

JAMES DEAN

Back on the Coast, enjoy delicious heathy food at House of Flow in Benahavís, get prepared to be impressed by new villas project, The Gallery, find out what goes on at OxyZone Biohacking Wellness Center, and check out the new Occidental Puerto Banús.

Finally, BBC commemorations will reach a crescendo this month, with the broadcasting corporation clocking up 100 years since its inception in October 1922. Whatever your background, it’s likely that the Beeb has borne some influence on your life.

Enjoy!