Property As Art

The Gallery Marbella is a private residential country club in the hills of Palo Alto. Surrounded by wooded slopes and mountain ranges just seven minutes to Marbella town – a uniquely central yet also remote setting in the midst of nature and on the edge of a national park. “Such a location deserves a very special approach, and as it provides the basis for a truly exquisite way of life, our designs for the villas and the country club have centred upon the concept of art of living,” says Matias Villarroel, the driving force behind The Gallery. ›

The result is a private collection of state-of-the-art villa designs that not only bear the names of the masters – Monet, van Gogh, Klimt and Pollock – but whose artful styling also incorporates a high degree of flexibility and freedom to accentuate and personalise. “In The Gallery, we have strived for an aesthetic harmony of exterior design while encouraging our owners to create homes whose interior configuration and décor are unique.”

Aside from choosing between more or fewer bedrooms, single or double-height ceilings, and a rich palette of decorative elements and detailing, each buyer has the opportunity to work with the architects as well as the interior design team to take the home in their own direction. “In a sense, we enable our owners to form part of the design team and be involved in the ultimate look, feel and configuration of their villa at The Gallery.”

A broad range of options are available on top of the elements that come as standard, such as private lifts, Gunni & Trentino kitchens, ethanol fireplaces and infinity edge pools. “Given the beauty of the natural surroundings and the amenities of the country club, as well as the convenient proximity of Marbella, we wished to be artful not only in the design of the villas, but also in their quality of build and finishing,” says Matias Villarroel.

At The Gallery, you are not only an owner of a beautiful villa with spectacular views and full privacy, you are also part of an exclusive community with unparalleled outstanding resort amenities.