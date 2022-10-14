A setting in the foothills of the Sierra de las Nieves nature reserve – only seven minutes from Marbella Centre and the beach – has inspired the creation of what is being called the most exclusive residential country club in Southern Spain.
Words Michel Cruz, Photography Courtesy of Engel & Völkers
Property As Art
The Gallery Marbella is a private residential country club in the hills of Palo Alto. Surrounded by wooded slopes and mountain ranges just seven minutes to Marbella town – a uniquely central yet also remote setting in the midst of nature and on the edge of a national park. “Such a location deserves a very special approach, and as it provides the basis for a truly exquisite way of life, our designs for the villas and the country club have centred upon the concept of art of living,” says Matias Villarroel, the driving force behind The Gallery. ›
The result is a private collection of state-of-the-art villa designs that not only bear the names of the masters – Monet, van Gogh, Klimt and Pollock – but whose artful styling also incorporates a high degree of flexibility and freedom to accentuate and personalise. “In The Gallery, we have strived for an aesthetic harmony of exterior design while encouraging our owners to create homes whose interior configuration and décor are unique.”
Aside from choosing between more or fewer bedrooms, single or double-height ceilings, and a rich palette of decorative elements and detailing, each buyer has the opportunity to work with the architects as well as the interior design team to take the home in their own direction. “In a sense, we enable our owners to form part of the design team and be involved in the ultimate look, feel and configuration of their villa at The Gallery.”
A broad range of options are available on top of the elements that come as standard, such as private lifts, Gunni & Trentino kitchens, ethanol fireplaces and infinity edge pools. “Given the beauty of the natural surroundings and the amenities of the country club, as well as the convenient proximity of Marbella, we wished to be artful not only in the design of the villas, but also in their quality of build and finishing,” says Matias Villarroel.
At The Gallery, you are not only an owner of a beautiful villa with spectacular views and full privacy, you are also part of an exclusive community with unparalleled outstanding resort amenities.
A New Concept Of Luxury Living
“The Gallery Marbella is designed to meet the demands and dreams of today’s discerning buyer,” says Smadar Kahana, Managing Director of Engel & Völkers Marbella, the agency exclusively commercialising The Gallery. “It offers gated security, a select country club environment as never seen before in Marbella, in a beautiful natural setting with a range of state-of-the-art 5* resort amenities and full concierge services, as well as a high degree of privacy and tranquillity in a location close to Marbella and the coast – yet here owners also form part of an exclusive community of likeminded people.”
Access is through the 24-hour manned gate at the northern entrance to Palo Alto, from which you enter the private domain of The Gallery through a second controlled point. These artfully conceived and styled villas enjoy spectacular views, total privacy and security, with a broad range of amenities and services on the doorstep, including modern acrylic tennis court, a co-working centre, convenience store and an organic produce market as well as hosted weekly events to name a few.
Ojén and Marbella are around five minutes away, yet the setting within a 50-hectare domain is one of natural splendour. You palpably sense that this is the doorway to the open spaces, natural parks and country villages of Andalucía, and indeed, the wooded hills and deep green valleys with trickling streams contain a series of pathways and hiking trails that lead not only into the mountain ranges, but also all the way down to the sea at Río Real.
A Private Collection
A community in such a setting should be in harmony with nature, and in keeping with this philosophy, the developer is following many of the principles that will lead to BREEAM certification. Apart from technical aspects such as low-impact design, energy-efficient heating and cooling systems, and environmentally friendly materials, The Gallery is designed to provide residents with a sense of well-being and quality of life.
An equestrian centre borders the country club on the lower side, offering stabling, a riding school and first-class facilities from which to set out into the surrounding trails through nature.
The ‘Serenity Valley’, which flanks the villas of The Gallery on the west side, is a private parkland landscape reserved exclusively for residents. Occupying a valley area, this expansive green zone contains a jogging path, yoga pavilions, a children’s playground, pitch and putt, as well as picnic areas and space in which to exercise and meditate.
“The landscaping involved is merely a refining of the natural scenery and uses exclusively indigenous plant species that are in balance with the hydrology and climate of the region,” says Matias Villarroel, who in partnership with Engel & Völkers Marbella is offering the first collection of villas within this artful oeuvre to discerning buyers.
Owner’s Club
The social heart of this residential country club is provided by the Owner’s Club, a sophisticated clubhouse environment with a deluxe resort feel that features an elegant reception and lounge area, a fine dining restaurant with a green star chef, and a panoramic terrace area overlooking the gardens with mountain and sea views. The top floor, with its roof terrace, contains the Owner’s Lounge reserved solely for residents, while the gym and spa on the lower floor provide resort facilities with a view of nature. Professional equipment, personal trainers and à la carte services complement health and beauty treatments in the wellness centre that also encompasses sauna, Turkish baths and a heated indoor swimming pool within a sumptuously styled and finished environment.
For those who enjoy the concept of the ‘Art of Living’, life on the scenic edge of Marbella represents a new perception of luxury and quality.
INFO
Engel & Völkers Marbella
Tel: (+34) 952 868 406.
Mobile: (+34) 621 27 32 92.
marbella@engelvoelkers.com
www.marbella-ev.com