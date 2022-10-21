Sustainable Interiors

If you love our décor pages, then you may have read our feature on biophilic design – a movement that seeks to create a closer connection between human beings and nature. One important aspect of biophilia is the use of natural, sustainable materials that blur the distinction between indoor and outdoor life. Eco-friendly choices range from flooring (bamboo, reclaimed wood, and sustainably harvested wood are three popular picks) right through to accoutrements like macramé hammocks, teak chairs, and natural fabrics like cotton for furnishings. Wood trim can be found everywhere as well – including walls, shelves, armchairs, office desks, and chairs.

If you have a separate space for an office and you’re up for a renovation, let sustainability take the lead. Bring in as many indoor plants as you can, and position them at various levels (hanging over your desk, standing proud in a special corner and growing on living walls). Plants are natural air purifiers that have been found to improve health, productivity, and concentration. If you are into murals or wallpaper, choose natural subjects such as trees, leaves, or wild verdant jungles. These also make excellent subjects for framed art and sculptures.