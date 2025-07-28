OKU Andalusia - New Resort Opens In Cádiz

The summer has officially begun, and that means the Coast will welcome millions of tourists to our shores once again. In 2024, the Costa del Sol received a record 14.4 million tourists, and 2025 promises to be just as busy. It's always great news when a new luxury resort opens its doors, ready to welcome us with stunning views, exquisite cuisine, and accommodations that elevate comfort to a new level. This month marks the launch of the brand-new OKU Andalusia in Cádiz.
Words Marisa Cutillas, Photography Courtesy Of OKU Andalusia
Laid-Back Luxury On The Coast
‘Barefoot luxury’ is what the OKU is all about. With its stunning biophilic design features, breathtaking swimming pools, and wooden-decked Balinese-style relaxation area, it is everything a holiday by the sea could be. The resort is nestled in an idyllic spot on the beachfront of La Alcaidesa, offering breathtaking views of the coast with Africa on the horizon. It is home to a Beach Club and a stylish Kids Club, perfect for families with younger children. Sotogrande and its Valderrama Golf Club are a mere 10-minute drive away. Málaga airport, meanwhile, can be reached in under 70 minutes by car.
A Wide Array Of Accommodations
The hotel has 255 rooms, as well as a private, four-bedroom villa, perfect for families or groups. There are 137 Classic Rooms, 44 Rooms with Terraces, 27 Suites, and 33 Deluxe Suites. Standout options include two four-bedroom Suites, eight two-bedroom Deluxe Suites, and a Classic two-bedroom accommodation. All accommodations offer lovely views, either of the gardens, pools, or the sea. Some accommodations have a private pool, which is excellent for those seeking privacy.
The Spa And Sports Club
Modern travellers seek wellness getaways where they can boost their health and fitness while catching the best a local city or town has to offer, and the OKU Andalusia certainly delivers in this respect. Its 2,000 m² spa features an indoor pool and hammam, as well as a meditation courtyard connected to a stunning wellness garden where workshops are offered. There is a peaceful outdoor yoga shala, where guests can perform their sun salutations or work on their yoga technique. The spa has a curated menu of treatments designed to soothe the body, mind, and soul. Whether you are seeking to cleanse, detox, relax, or rejuvenate, you will find the experience you are seeking. The spa also houses a fully-equipped fitness studio.
The Sports Club
The OKU Andalusia offers a dedicated sports club with a selection of tennis courts, paddle courts, and a multi-sport pitch. Guests can partake in personal training, sports camps, and many other activities. Of course, there are numerous top-rated golf courses nearby for those wishing to spend a day on the greens.
Culinary Temptations
Guests can enjoy the goodness of local produce and international flavours at numerous on-site dining establishments. Food is crafted with fresh, locally sourced ingredients, and there is something for everyone, whether you’re an à la carte diner, enjoying a half-board stay, or visiting from outside the hotel. Start your day at The Terrace, the central courtyard restaurant and bar, which serves nourishing breakfasts, as well as snacks and refreshments throughout the day. The Beach Club, with its toes-in-the-sand charm, is an exclusive hideaway where you can sip on refreshing drinks and savour freshly grilled meat and fish dishes served alongside delicacies such as blistered padrón peppers, tender ceviche, and more. The resort’s signature destination dining concept, Teyo, takes diners on a mouthwatering culinary journey, inspired by the flavours of Asia (in particular, Japan) and South America. Open exclusively for dinner, it offers hotel guests and outside visitors delectable fusion cuisine at its finest. To Kima, the poolside restaurant, serves an all-day menu inspired by island flavours. Finally, the Pool Bar is the perfect spot to pause for a refreshing juice, cocktail, or light snack.
The OKU is also a hotel that respects the slow living philosophy and prioritises sustainability. State-of-the-art sensors, cogeneration equipment, solar power, modern irrigation, and water diversion systems are just some of the technologies it has invested in to reduce its carbon footprint. It sounds like the perfect place for a dip in the pool, a fantastic dinner, or an unforgettable spa experience!