OKU Andalusia - New Resort Opens In Cádiz

Laid-Back Luxury On The Coast

‘Barefoot luxury’ is what the OKU is all about. With its stunning biophilic design features, breathtaking swimming pools, and wooden-decked Balinese-style relaxation area, it is everything a holiday by the sea could be. The resort is nestled in an idyllic spot on the beachfront of La Alcaidesa, offering breathtaking views of the coast with Africa on the horizon. It is home to a Beach Club and a stylish Kids Club, perfect for families with younger children. Sotogrande and its Valderrama Golf Club are a mere 10-minute drive away. Málaga airport, meanwhile, can be reached in under 70 minutes by car.

A Wide Array Of Accommodations

The hotel has 255 rooms, as well as a private, four-bedroom villa, perfect for families or groups. There are 137 Classic Rooms, 44 Rooms with Terraces, 27 Suites, and 33 Deluxe Suites. Standout options include two four-bedroom Suites, eight two-bedroom Deluxe Suites, and a Classic two-bedroom accommodation. All accommodations offer lovely views, either of the gardens, pools, or the sea. Some accommodations have a private pool, which is excellent for those seeking privacy.