Why Málaga?

Though we have been in the city plenty of times, it is still one of our favourite urban jaunts. Although tourists sometimes favour smaller beach towns, Málaga is well worth a day of explorative free-style strolling. Plus, being the museum capital of the Spanish south, there are always fabulous art exhibits.

But, this time around, we intend to stay off the beaten track. After all, we are here as escapees, about to enjoy the city’s unknown vicarious pleasures. For us who live in a quintessential big mountain village, an occasional city spree is a healthy diversion.

Málaga isn’t the metropolitan centre of the universe. Yet with near 600,000 people, it offers us a much-needed urban fix. The city is just the right size to get lost in and to find one’s way again. It has pretty much the right amount of pollution, city dust, shopping variety, ethnic diversity and population density to tempt us. Meanwhile also reminding us how lucky we are not to partake in its daily traffic jams.

Málaga is only 1.5 hours drive from Ronda, but we decide to leave the car and take a bus instead. Using public transport adds an extra dimension of freedom to our escape. Allowing us to enjoy the journey without thoughts of speed traps or parking fines. Getting chauffeured to our destination, and for a modest fee at that, we can be as reckless as we want to.

Neither of us being the designated driver. Should we loiter about the streets too long, we can always grab a later bus, jump on a train, or find a place to spend the night. Or maybe we just travel on? One doesn’t want to limit one’s options too much, does one, or it would not be a true escapade?