An À La Carte Smile

Dr. Pereira tells me that with this smile design technology (created by Christian Coachman, a pioneer with whom Dr. Pereira has worked alongside in lectures and on scientific publications), it is possible to totally recreate someone’s smile. Thus, a twin may desire to have his twin’s teeth or vice-versa… and it can be done! “You can ask us to recreate the teeth of your brother, friend, etc. and you can select the tooth shape, colour, length etc. that you are happiest with.” Beyond Dental Work: The Lip Revolution Those who have had heavy fillers in their lips can find that the top lip has grown exceedingly long, thus interfering with proportion. There is a super quick procedure that is carried out with local anesthesia only, which involves raising the upper lip, thus garnering it a naturally fuller appearance.

The Team

Dr. Pereira and Dr. Pedrol lead a talented team comprising a wide range of specialists (from general dentistry to plastic surgery) and their backgrounds are fascinating. Dr. Pereira obtained his PhD on facial aesthetics and lectures worldwide on facial and dental aesthetics. Dr. Pedrol, meanwhile, is from a long line of dentists; her family owns 11 clinics in Catalonia. If Dr. Pereira is passionate about customising people’s smile according to their face features, Dr. Pedrol is a periodontology and implantology specialist, as well as an expert in Invisalign. What she loves most is providing patients with new teeth in one day: “It is so rewarding to give someone their smile back,” she says.

One Clinic is the present and future of facial and dental health and wellbeing. It is a unique clinic staffed with highly experienced specialists who have been trained in Europe and the U.S., enabling them to be up-to-date with the very latest methods and digital technology required to build a rejuvenated face and smile you can be happy with, but one that is also fully functional. Dr. Pereira, Dr. Pedrol and their team have finally put an end to guesswork, long waits, and conformation, centering the entire patient experience around one person: you.

