The Madrid-based Only YOU Hotel chain, part of the Palladium Hotel Group, recently launched its newest five-star hotel in Málaga, ready to raise the bar when it comes to offering discerning tourists a luxurious stay in the capital of the Costa del Sol. Marisa Cutillas brings you the inside scoop on this new haven of rest and relaxation.
Words Marisa Cutillas, Photography Courtesy of Only YOU Hotels
A Unique Location
Only YOU Hotel Málaga is situated in an enviable spot in the city of Málaga: the emblematic La Equitativa building, which is ensconced between Calle Larios and the Old Town and the port zone and Muelle Uno. It is a short walk from the many enticing sights in the city centre – including the port itself, the shopping haven that is Calle Larios, the Málaga Cathedral, and both the Carmen Thyssen and Picasso Museums (both of which are a six-to-seven minute stroll away).
A Haven Of Comfort
The new hotel has 93 rooms, which are divided into eight categories (Classic, Deluxe, Premium, Premium SEA, Premium Larios, Premium Terrace, Junior Suite OY Love, and Junior Suite Terrace Marina). If you’re after something a bit romantic, the Junior Suite OY Love is ideal. Measuring 40m2, it boasts stunning views over the Plaza de Marina, is completely soundproof, and offers a series of premium services and fittings – including a gorgeous standing bathtub, a 50” TV screen, and a 29 cm mattress with a wide selection of pillows. View-wise, the pick of the bunch has got to be the Junior Suite Terrace Marina, with serene views over the Mediterranean Sea, Málaga Harbour, and the popular Paseo del Parque Avenue. This space measures 45m2 and has a living room, bedroom, and chill-out terrace.
Art Déco Influences
The Hotel boasts various common areas which are also open to members of the public who are not staying at the hotel. The interiors, created by renowned design studio Proyecto Singular, bear a distinct Art Déco style, married to fresh, urban, Mediterranean influences. Warm hues dominate the communal zones, which are flooded with natural light, and fitted with mid-century furniture pieces and a wide range of plants. The rooms, divided into six floors, have a distinctly relaxed, Mediterranean feel. Here, solid wood furniture, braided fabrics, and natural fibres hold sway. Natural light and energy abound, as is only fitting to this sun-kissed corner of the globe.
‘Carmen’ And ‘Lola’ Restaurants – The Gastronomy Of Málaga At Its Finest
Only YOU Hotels are known for prioritising their culinary offerings. Only YOU Málaga is home to two restaurants, both of which are open to guests and members of the general public. One of them, Carmen, is located on the ground floor, featuring non-stop, quality bistro-style dishes that are ideal for sharing. It serves a classic Malagueño-style breakfast followed by an à la carte lunch and dinner, as well as post-meal drinks.
On the seventh floor, meanwhile, is Lola – a formal dining space headed by Chef, Pedro Hervás. The menu here is centred on market-fresh produce that is faithful to the zero-km cuisine concept. The latter comprises organic, healthy, sustainable food which is grown close to the establishment. Its dishes pay homage to traditional Malagueño fare, with some of its star choices cooked in a traditional charcoal oven. This restaurant has interior and exterior/terrace-style dining spaces with lovely views over the city.
The Lolita Skyview Pool & Lounge
The top floor of the Hotel, floor eight, is arguably the most emblematic spot in the hotel. It comprises an impressive rooftop terrace with panoramic views over the city. It boasts an infinity pool, bar (with a special ‘pool bar’ menu), and sun lounger zone. This is an elegant new spot in which to chill out while watching the sun set over one of Andalucía’s most architecturally stunning cities.