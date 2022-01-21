‘Carmen’ And ‘Lola’ Restaurants – The Gastronomy Of Málaga At Its Finest

Only YOU Hotels are known for prioritising their culinary offerings. Only YOU Málaga is home to two restaurants, both of which are open to guests and members of the general public. One of them, Carmen, is located on the ground floor, featuring non-stop, quality bistro-style dishes that are ideal for sharing. It serves a classic Malagueño-style breakfast followed by an à la carte lunch and dinner, as well as post-meal drinks.

On the seventh floor, meanwhile, is Lola – a formal dining space headed by Chef, Pedro Hervás. The menu here is centred on market-fresh produce that is faithful to the zero-km cuisine concept. The latter comprises organic, healthy, sustainable food which is grown close to the establishment. Its dishes pay homage to traditional Malagueño fare, with some of its star choices cooked in a traditional charcoal oven. This restaurant has interior and exterior/terrace-style dining spaces with lovely views over the city.