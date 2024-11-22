For people across the coast, from businesses and resorts to private and high net worth clients, Danni Worth has been the person to entrust insurance requirements to for over 30 years.
Words Michel Cruz, Photography Kevin Horn
As one of the founding partners of Op de Beeck & Worth, he runs a company that has built up a name as a leader in the field of expat insurance, with a client base that extends well beyond the Costa del Sol to include all regions of Spain. “Since the core of our clients consists of foreign residents, business persons, investors and property owners, our main areas of activity are along the coastal regions and the major cities,” says Danni, who insures across a wide spectrum to include businesses and private assets that can vary greatly in value and nature.
“I’ve been in the business for over 35 years and first started as a Lloyds broker in the early eighties before moving to Marbella and becoming specialised in providing suitable insurance for foreign residents and entrepreneurs.” Fully bilingual, he has become a broker of reference in his chosen segment, and this draws not only private clients from a broad range of nationalities but also diverse businesses. “We insure hotels, yacht harbours, golf clubs, offices and commercial centres, residential urbanisations, private businesses, and also property developers and constructors,” says Danni. “Many of these are specialised areas and require specific know-how, but to this list you can add M&A Insurances as well as the advanced payments insurance that developers have to provide for off-plan property buyers, and other rather unique, one-off situations.”
Not everyone has the experience, contacts, and standing with the right kind of insurers to pull this off, but Danni and his multilingual team do just that, consistently finding the best option for each situation. “Op de Beeck & Worth was created almost twenty years ago through a merger with Patrick Op de Beeck, another highly specialised and respected broker who started in the business in 1977.” Their focus was clear: finding bespoke solutions for the private and corporate expat market in Spain with a commitment to service and desire to exceed their clients expectations. “Perhaps the fastest growing segment within our business is the luxury market,” says Danni. “High Net Worth clients now make up an increasingly important part of our client base, and Op de Beeck & Worth are considered leaders in this specialised market.”
Special HNW Services
“In our experience HNW clients require insurance solutions and an approach that are more dynamic and flexible than the mass market insurers are able to offer. These clients will invariably have high value homes and contents to insure, and in many circumstances will require specific cover for artwork, jewellery, watches, wine collections, etc. There are specialised brokers and insurers who operate in this market and fully understand the requirements of these clients in terms of coverage, flexibility, and above all levels of service. The role of the broker with this type of client is similar to that of the private banker, and this is apparent in the personalised service and attention to detail.”
Aside from the far broader insurance cover that this approach affords the client, they also benefit from a risk inspection visit by an expert who will advise on getting the sums insured right, and on general risk management tips, ranging from intruder and fire detection advice through to flood avoidance tips.
However, what really sets this specialist high net worth insurance market apart is the way in which claims are dealt with. The broker and insurer truly put themselves in the shoes of the client and do everything possible to reach a speedy and satisfactory end to the claim. “We use specialist loss adjusters who understand this market and the very high values involved as well as having the ability to be discreet. Our experience is that over 90 per cent of clients who have a claim under this type of policy would not hesitate to recommend the policy to a friend or family member.”
INFO
Op de Beeck & Worth are considered one of Spain’s top three High Net Worth Brokers, and also have a firm and longstanding commitment to local charities such as Niños Mariposa (Debra) and Aloha Cares.