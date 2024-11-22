As one of the founding partners of Op de Beeck & Worth, he runs a company that has built up a name as a leader in the field of expat insurance, with a client base that extends well beyond the Costa del Sol to include all regions of Spain. “Since the core of our clients consists of foreign residents, business persons, investors and property owners, our main areas of activity are along the coastal regions and the major cities,” says Danni, who insures across a wide spectrum to include businesses and private assets that can vary greatly in value and nature.

“I’ve been in the business for over 35 years and first started as a Lloyds broker in the early eighties before moving to Marbella and becoming specialised in providing suitable insurance for foreign residents and entrepreneurs.” Fully bilingual, he has become a broker of reference in his chosen segment, and this draws not only private clients from a broad range of nationalities but also diverse businesses. “We insure hotels, yacht harbours, golf clubs, offices and commercial centres, residential urbanisations, private businesses, and also property developers and constructors,” says Danni. “Many of these are specialised areas and require specific know-how, but to this list you can add M&A Insurances as well as the advanced payments insurance that developers have to provide for off-plan property buyers, and other rather unique, one-off situations.”

Not everyone has the experience, contacts, and standing with the right kind of insurers to pull this off, but Danni and his multilingual team do just that, consistently finding the best option for each situation. “Op de Beeck & Worth was created almost twenty years ago through a merger with Patrick Op de Beeck, another highly specialised and respected broker who started in the business in 1977.” Their focus was clear: finding bespoke solutions for the private and corporate expat market in Spain with a commitment to service and desire to exceed their clients expectations. “Perhaps the fastest growing segment within our business is the luxury market,” says Danni. “High Net Worth clients now make up an increasingly important part of our client base, and Op de Beeck & Worth are considered leaders in this specialised market.”