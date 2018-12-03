Make sure you’re hungry when you visit Origen. The portions are hearty and the menu, way too tempting to settle for just one dish. On my recent visit with family friends, we started our meal with a true hit: the Gaucho’s Selection – a large dish containing an assortment of starters, including provolone grilled cheese, spicy sausage, black pudding, empanadas (pasties containing slow-cooked beef and cheese), grilled peppers, and chips – piping hot, crisp on the outside and warm and soft on the inside.

Ordering at Origen can be difficult indeed, primarily because each cut has its own special appeal, and staff informs you when special cuts are available on a particular day. Thus, my friends and I had the pleasure of trying the chuck flap, which bore a powerful flavour and a beautifully juicy texture and which exists in top-grade quality in only one in 10 cows. Of course, Origen sources top breeds of beef for guaranteed quality. Meat is often matured in-house; sometimes for as long as 45 days.

The number of sides and salads is impressive and diners should be forewarned that salads aren’t small – the typical salad can be shared by two to accompany their meat. Each of us also enjoyed ordering different potato sides and veggie dishes. I opted for the creamed spinach (which was super cheesy and creamy) while the rest of my table chose potato dishes – including creamed potatoes (scalloped potatoes with a Parmesan sauce), and wood fire-roast potato topped with a sinful cheese sauce. Once again, portions were generous so we all enjoyed sharing our starters as well as our mains.