Testimonials

Marta Bernad

“I started OsteoStrong four and a half months ago after being diagnosed with osteoporosis. My recent scan shows amazing results since my bone density has increased by 11 per cent and I now only have osteopenia.”

María Luisa Kuyumdjian

“I have been attending OsteoStrong for four months and the changes are noticeable in my day to day life. Yesterday at the gym, for instance, I was able to lift an extra 500-gram more with dumbbells and 10kg in weights for my glutes. I have also risen from level three to five on the eliptic bike and my thigh strength has increased by 2.5kg. I also feel more energetic and am delighted with the exquisite service of Gabriela and Linda.”

Bebe de Fouquières

“I am so happy with OsteoStrong. I have been doing it for six months now and every time I leave I feel so much better. I had a pain in my right shoulder for over a year that restricted my movement and left me unable to do many things such as swimming. From the second session my pain disappeared and has not returned.”

Elaine Veness

“In 2005 I sustained an injury to my sacroiliac joint which left me with an unstable joint and chronic pain. I also suffered from bilateral Achilles tendinitis. I had been using a walking stick to help with my balance and was on the highest dosage of Tramadol plus Co-codamol. I had trouble sleeping and couldn’t walk or stand for very long. I noticed an improvement in my condition from my second OsteoStrong session onwards. After 10 sessions, I feel better than I have in the past 13 years! The Achilles tendinitis is giving no problems, my joint appears more stable. I have reduced the pain relief to the lowest dose of Tramadol and plan to come off it completely. I am much more mobile, don’t need the walking stick! I am sleeping properly again and due to my increased mobility, I have lost weight. I have even started hill walking! OsteoStrong completely changed my life.”

WORDS MARISA CUTILLAS PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF OSTEOSTRONG AND KEVIN HORN