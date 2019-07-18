“Bringing all of these services into a single firm not only enables a far more coordinated way of working, in which the different processes that make up development are considered and arranged in advance, so that they fit seamlessly from a project, design and functional/technical point of view, but it also creates a multi-faceted operation with great flexibility in its service offering,” says CEO Rubén Otero. It is therefore possible to contract Otero for the full set of services within the broad property development scope, or to select one or a combination of specific roles that the company fulfils on behalf of private, corporate and investor clients.

In practice, this means that Otero designs, builds and markets its own branded residential projects – specialising above all in luxury villas – while also acting as the builder and taking on the one-off bespoke design and construction of individual villas for private clients. “Our ability to work on different scales – from big apartment complexes to individual villas – is the product of having a series of distinct but complementary disciplines within our company,” says Rubén. “Our clients can engage the full set or pick specific services, that are always suited to the size of their project.”

Otero therefore has dedicated teams specialising in creating the firm’s own branded projects, working with large developers or investment funds on real estate projects, and also giving clients who want to build their own villa the one-to-one design, build, technical and decorative service they require. “Each one is an involved, in-depth service that is built on very much the same technical expertise and market knowledge, but each requires a different personal touch and approach. We specialise in being able to cater to these different needs.”

Growth Through Innovation

Building on 60 years of experience, in the past decade or so in particular, Otero has also been able to consolidate its position of strength and grow thanks in large part to a clear commitment to innovation and high technical standards, having invested not only in advanced equipment and quality control systems, but also in hiring and training technically skilled staff. “The world is developing fast thanks to swift technological evolution, and this is enabling us to work with new production systems, construction materials and techniques, and also make homes that are increasingly efficient and environmentally friendly, which is what both we prefer personally and the market is demanding more and more of.”

This, combined with a strong focus on design and a detailed knowledge of development from both a technical and a market positioning point of view, has helped to make Otero one of the leaders in its field, with an impressive portfolio of private, corporate and also own-brand projects to its name.

They cover the entire coastal region and range from single homes and gated villa communities to boutique and larger apartment complexes, as well as entire resort areas. Some of the most iconic include Amapura, Ocean View and Don Amaro, with three projects currently standing out amid a broad range of activities within the Costa del Sol.