A family-run business originating in northern Spain that has been building luxury homes and commercial premises in this region for several decades now, Otero is a company that brings design, market knowledge and technical excellence together under one roof.
Now in its third generation, this family business headed by Rubén Otero has grown into one of the leading companies of its kind in this part of Spain – offering a complete range of services that runs from land acquisition and development plans to obtaining licences, architectural design, construction, engineering, landscaping, marketing and sales, as well as management. In other words, Otero is a full-service construction and development company under one roof in a manner that is still quite new to Europe but has been practiced in the USA for some time now.
“Bringing all of these services into a single firm not only enables a far more coordinated way of working, in which the different processes that make up development are considered and arranged in advance, so that they fit seamlessly from a project, design and functional/technical point of view, but it also creates a multi-faceted operation with great flexibility in its service offering,” says CEO Rubén Otero. It is therefore possible to contract Otero for the full set of services within the broad property development scope, or to select one or a combination of specific roles that the company fulfils on behalf of private, corporate and investor clients.
In practice, this means that Otero designs, builds and markets its own branded residential projects – specialising above all in luxury villas – while also acting as the builder and taking on the one-off bespoke design and construction of individual villas for private clients. “Our ability to work on different scales – from big apartment complexes to individual villas – is the product of having a series of distinct but complementary disciplines within our company,” says Rubén. “Our clients can engage the full set or pick specific services, that are always suited to the size of their project.”
Otero therefore has dedicated teams specialising in creating the firm’s own branded projects, working with large developers or investment funds on real estate projects, and also giving clients who want to build their own villa the one-to-one design, build, technical and decorative service they require. “Each one is an involved, in-depth service that is built on very much the same technical expertise and market knowledge, but each requires a different personal touch and approach. We specialise in being able to cater to these different needs.”
Growth Through Innovation
Building on 60 years of experience, in the past decade or so in particular, Otero has also been able to consolidate its position of strength and grow thanks in large part to a clear commitment to innovation and high technical standards, having invested not only in advanced equipment and quality control systems, but also in hiring and training technically skilled staff. “The world is developing fast thanks to swift technological evolution, and this is enabling us to work with new production systems, construction materials and techniques, and also make homes that are increasingly efficient and environmentally friendly, which is what both we prefer personally and the market is demanding more and more of.”
This, combined with a strong focus on design and a detailed knowledge of development from both a technical and a market positioning point of view, has helped to make Otero one of the leaders in its field, with an impressive portfolio of private, corporate and also own-brand projects to its name.
They cover the entire coastal region and range from single homes and gated villa communities to boutique and larger apartment complexes, as well as entire resort areas. Some of the most iconic include Amapura, Ocean View and Don Amaro, with three projects currently standing out amid a broad range of activities within the Costa del Sol.
New Heights – The New Golden Mile
This project of independent villas near the historic centre and marina of Estepona enjoys a location close to village life, open country, beaches and all the amenities of this upcoming new luxury destination, while also offering privacy, luxury and great sea views. The architectural styling of these exclusive south-facing homes features panoramic floor-to-ceiling windows, large open-flowing living spaces and outdoor terraces and pool decks, as well as landscaped gardens and a high degree of personalisation. The turnkey project of these quality modern villas therefore produces individualised homes where owners can add upgrades to a broad spectrum of materials and finishing. These range from Gaggenau appliances in the kitchen and automatic covers and/or heat pumps for the pool to accessorising the entertainment and fitness/wellbeing space on the lower floor, as well as adding a chill out zone.
Valle Romano Green – Estepona
Great value is one of the hallmarks of Otero, which works with its clients to find building plots with excellent views and locations, and then sets about designing homes that make modern style and comfort accessible. Valle Romano Green is a case in point, offering a small community of eight contemporary villas overlooking golf, greenery and the sea in close proximity to all three. The modern homes are designed with lifestyle in mind, and offer affordable luxury and refinement in a three-bedroom configuration with sophisticated 21st century layout and finishing. “They offer quality modern family living in a convenient and peaceful setting.”
Aquamarina – Manilva
The same mix of ingredients makes Aquamarina a highly desirable offering of beautifully styled villas situated within a private, verdant setting close to beaches, golf and all the amenities of Estepona, Sabinillas and Sotogrande. “Even though we work hard to make owning a stylish, luxurious modern home attainable, the emphasis on architectural styling, quality and wow-factor remains as high as ever,” says Rubén Otero, who is very proud of what he is able to offer clients within this elegant villa project with fantastic sea views and tasteful 21st century homes. “Aquamarina combines the best of all ingredients: design, beautiful modern interiors, fantastic views, a great setting – and also excellent value for money – satisfying all the criteria we set ourselves in an Otero project.”
Sustainable Architecture and Construction
Increasingly demanded and needed, designing and constructing homes in an environmentally sensitive and sustainable manner is the way of the future; that much is clear. “We have committed ourselves to moving forward in terms of sustainable design and construction, utilising the latest technologies and natural materials wherever they are available,” says Rubén. This not only means scoring top marks in relation to energy certification and associated resource efficiency, but also ensuring optimal home comfort and wellbeing.
“Our properties are therefore designed to adopt Smart Home technology to maintain a constant pleasant temperature, use resources efficiently, and also take into account factors such as wind movement and orientation to create a home that is a pleasure to be in and doesn’t require blasts of heating or air conditioning.” It’s the new way forward, and with Otero Modular the company is taking bold steps in the direction of prefabricated construction assembly – a modern form of building that is doing away with the waste, messiness and environmental impact involved in conventional construction, and in addition is much faster. “By using modern efficiencies and harmonising them with beautiful, sensitive design, we can form houses that are not only more sustainable but also more comfortable to live in.”
