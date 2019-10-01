Anyone familiar with the process knows that this can save anywhere between six months and two years, as well as reduce the accompanying costs, which is why a lot of people looking to build their own home choose to do it like this. “Currently, we offer a series of villa and location options that vary in size and budget, but starting from €495.000 for a three or four-bedroom villa – land, construction and finishing included.” What’s more, once the land, house design and specs are agreed with the clients, a clear and easy to follow costing is provided for each element, which is presented for final agreement.

The spreadsheet-style system is designed in such a way that it is easy to see how any changes and tweaks affect the final price, thus giving architect and client alike the tools with which to arrive at the final make-up of the villa, and therefore the final, definitive cost, which is then frozen. “From the moment the final price and its breakdown are clear and agreed upon, and the contract is signed, Otero freezes the price and commits itself to delivering the property for that sum,” says Lionel. “A clear, transparent and professional description of the costing factors is therefore in our interest as well as the client’s, as is an efficient construction process and timely delivery.”

Construction is typically achieved in under a year, with the additional time coming from the relevant town hall’s process of final approval, which can take as little as three months in Benahavís or six months in Estepona. “We work with a wide range of quality materials and luxury brands such as Siemens, Hansgrohe, Villeroy & Boch, Rocca and Schneider Electronics as standard, but can also adapt to the specific wishes of the client, always intent on ensuring that the villas we build have an A-certificate for energy efficiency and are above the norm in terms of build and technical standards,” says Ruben Otero, who has brought the more stringent northern Spanish build standards with him to Marbella, saying: “we bring together the elements in which to optimally enjoy the Marbella way of life.”

WORDS MICHEL CRUZ PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF OTERO GROUP

