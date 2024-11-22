John Taylor is promoting 27 of the 51 homes in the impressive Querola d’Ordino development, a residential complex in Andorra designed by architect Jean Nouvel (Ateliers Jean Nouvel) that represents the perfect fusion between architecture and nature, offering a unique experience of a lifetime for its residents.
Located in the picturesque town of Ordino in Andorra, awarded the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve seal in 2020, La Querola d’Ordino at an altitude of 1,360 meters stands out for its harmonious integration with the natural environment. Its façade, made up of more than 22,000 pieces of handcrafted stone, and its wooden interiors and oak finishes, reflect the project’s commitment to sustainability and aesthetic beauty. The new development is only minutes from the gondola that accesses the ski domain of Vallnord.
The Materially Perfect House
Each of these residences has spaces designed to offer maximum quality, comfort, and privacy. The facades are built with an aluminium structure covered with slate stone, highly waterproofed and insulated with rock wool to guarantee a class A energy certification. For their part, the Schuco aluminium windows, recognised for their technical advances, and the Forster steel joinery complement the robustness and energy efficiency of the design.
The interiors have been carefully designed combining contemporary and traditional materials, such as oak wood and concrete ceilings. While the kitchens, designed by Jean Nouvel and manufactured by Martinez-Otero, feature cabinets with metallic honeycomb patterns. The bathrooms meanwhile, use materials such as Corian and Krion from Porcelanosa and Italian taps from Gessi.
Surrounded by dream landscapes and with truly outstanding views, the properties also have terraces with barbecue installation, gardens with chill out zones, private garages, elevators, and a Family Room, equipped with a fireplace and office area, ideal for multiple uses such as studies, libraries, play areas, or home theatres. The penthouses stand out with ceilings between three and five metres high, irregular shapes, and open skylights.
Common Areas Designed In Detail
The residential complex excels for its extensive communal areas, such as a Spa-Wellness zone with water features, relaxation area, sauna, hammam, massage room, fitness room, and a semi-outdoor Jacuzzi. In addition, it offers outdoor seating areas, a solarium, and a bathing lake, all set against stunning views of the valley. The complex also has a concierge and reception service, as well as lounges and other interior spaces for the exclusive use of residents. The surprising viewpoint over the interior lake stands out, crowned by a large crater of light.
One of the main objectives of the project is its integration into the existing natural environment. Its design includes a meticulous landscaping project that merges with the surroundings, incorporating bushes, flora, trees, stones and rocks, as well as high mountain aquatic landscapes.
Multi-Award Winning
Each home is characterised by interior finishes of a level not previously seen, with extreme attention to detail in each of its features, providing an experience of unparalleled luxury and sophistication. It is not surprising that the project has received eight International Awards to date. In January 2022, it was awarded Best Engineering Project in a Luxury Residential Complex thanks to its innovative air conditioning system using geothermal energy. In 2023, it received multiple awards from the European Property Awards, including Best Residential Project, Best Sustainable Project, and Best Architecture Project in Andorra.
The homes, marketed by John Taylor, vary in size between 254m2 and 612m2 and are available for prices ranging from €1.97M for units with two suites, to €5.97M for those with five suites.
Without a doubt, Querola d’Orino is a masterpiece of architecture and design that redefines luxury and sustainability in the heart of Andorra.
INFO
About John Taylor
Founded in 1864 by young British gardener, John Taylor, the leading French real estate agency offers products and services based on personalisation. Based in Monaco, it has exclusive homes in unique locations, an international network of investors, and the expertise of real estate consultants.
www.john-taylor.com