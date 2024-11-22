The Materially Perfect House

Each of these residences has spaces designed to offer maximum quality, comfort, and privacy. The facades are built with an aluminium structure covered with slate stone, highly waterproofed and insulated with rock wool to guarantee a class A energy certification. For their part, the Schuco aluminium windows, recognised for their technical advances, and the Forster steel joinery complement the robustness and energy efficiency of the design.

The interiors have been carefully designed combining contemporary and traditional materials, such as oak wood and concrete ceilings. While the kitchens, designed by Jean Nouvel and manufactured by Martinez-Otero, feature cabinets with metallic honeycomb patterns. The bathrooms meanwhile, use materials such as Corian and Krion from Porcelanosa and Italian taps from Gessi.

Surrounded by dream landscapes and with truly outstanding views, the properties also have terraces with barbecue installation, gardens with chill out zones, private garages, elevators, and a Family Room, equipped with a fireplace and office area, ideal for multiple uses such as studies, libraries, play areas, or home theatres. The penthouses stand out with ceilings between three and five metres high, irregular shapes, and open skylights.