A Lifetime Dedicated To Good Food

Pablo González has dedicated his entire working life to the culinary arts. He commenced his gastronomic career at Flanigan restaurant in Palma de Mallorca, picking up treasured techniques from his mentor, Javier Morales. The latter taught Pablo how to design dishes, follow through from an initial concept, and develop and organise all the elements of a successful kitchen. González also honed his craft at renowned establishments in Madrid and again in Palma before working at three-Michelin-starred restaurant, Arzak, in San Sebastian.

Back in Murcia, the Chef gained greater responsibility at Gran Taberna, which is famed for its sophisticated atmosphere and quality food and service. It was at this establishment, González says, that his true personality began to shine. He also completed a stint at NH Hotels.

Armed with knowledge and greater confidence, González allowed his entrepreneurial spirit to shine, launching La Cabaña in 2004 (today, the establishment is known as Cabaña Buenavista). Here, his philosophy is given free rein. “Cooking combines our senses, memories, and experiences… it is an act of creativity,” he says. There is no greater pleasure for Pablo than sharing this gift with others and producing sheer delight.

His cuisine has been described as modern and elegant; one that reminds diners of cherished childhood memories with every bite. His kitchen is characterised by a high degree of experimentation. He is also known for the unique presentation of his dishes, which are often served in stunning vertical and geometric structures.

González achieved Cabaña Buenavista’s first Michelin star less than five years after opening – a true feat that has taken more than one culinary stalwart over a decade to achieve. The second star came a decade later and to this date, the restaurant is the only one in Murcia to hold two stars. Odiseo and Magoga restaurants both have one star.

The Chef often says that “Cooking is dreaming,” and he cherishes the chance to invite others into worlds full of flavour, colour, and texture. To experience the wonder and artistry of his cuisine, book a table at La Finca or head to Murcia to feast your eyes on the amazing creations at Cabaña Buenavista.