Palodú focuses on bringing out the best in seasonal produce and works closely with farmers in the province, among others Diego’s own family in Campillos. Barely an hour’s drive away, they source their potatoes and other vegetables planted in advance on demand. Keen to try out new varieties and recuperate often forgotten ones, local producers are given the central space and recognition they rightfully deserve. And yes, you guessed it: the restaurant’s menus are, to a great extent, plant-based.

Consequently, the menu changes constantly, choosing the best from every harvest and moving on to the next one once a certain crop is over; you will rarely enjoy the same menu twice at Palodú.

The house olive oil is an absolute must-try. Bitter and very tasteful indeed, it is made from lechina olives from the Campillos area. The name comes from the slightly milky-liquid obtained when the olives are pressed at first.

We decided to try out their tasting menu. For starters we had tuna tartar, as well as some delicious roast aubergine croquettes with yuzu mayonnaise. This was followed by a totally unusual lukewarm oyster with ortiguilla, an anemone fried in a light batter, accompanied by ponzu sauce, which was just heavenly.

The vegetables that followed were delicious. We enjoyed some masterly prepared tender white Tudela artichokes (though grown in the Guadalhorce area) with a smooth but distinctive payoyo-cheese cream. This was followed by chard stewed in a velvety sauce made with their own leaves, nothing to do with the often-negative idea surrounding chard as that boring, tasteless vegetable suitable only for soups.