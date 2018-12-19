The newly introduced Holistic Studio, meanwhile, proffers advanced integrative and holistic health practices to identify root causes and provide long-lasting benefits to combat modern day issues ranging from adrenal burnout, insomnia, weight loss and fitness. A daily agenda of wellness activities range from aerial yoga, Pilates and kundalini energy healing to HIIT classes and nutritional wellbeing workshops. Guests are invited to reap the benefits of a destination spa within a beach hotel environment and without having to compromise on travelling with family or friends on a different agenda.

Paloma Ruiz, Naturopath Nutritionist and former WTA Tour tennis player, fits right into this integrative concept of wellness. At the stunning, nature-surrounded Holistic Studio, she is part of a team of nutritionists who lead wellness guests through their journeys from beginning to end. Her passion lies in naturopathy, chiropractic, and kinesiology, developed while working alongside pioneers in these fields all over the world. “It was during my time as a tennis player that I realised the importance of feeding your body with the right fuel.” Interestingly, Paloma completed a Law degree, since she hails from a long line of legal professionals. “I always knew I wanted to be a nutritionist, though, since I was tiny!” she smiles. Paloma indeed seems like an ideal person to talk to about health, wellness, and nutritional concerns. Her open heart and passion for helping people commence their path to health and wellbeing, are palpable.

Paloma’s warmth and social skills in many ways stem from her vast travels, which have exposed her to a variety of cultures and customs. She is every inch the world citizen, having lived in a number of cities and countries, including Barcelona (she played tennis at the Barcelona Tennis Club), Switzerland (where she taught tennis with great success for a while and worked in collaboration with the Swiss Tennis Association), England, Abu Dhabi and Dubai. “I also worked in Ireland, travelling back and forth from England,” she says, adding, “I am an adventurer. I attract positive things and have been fortunate enough to meet lovely people and make good contacts.”