Four Generations In Real Estate

Half a century in Marbella real estate is an achievement as yet unequalled, for Panorama is the longest-running agency in the region – and yet, the family’s link with real estate goes back even further, stretching four generations to the founding of the real estate agency B. B. Clover and Company in Chicago in 1904 by Chris’s grandfather, Burtt Byron Clover.

B. B. Clover was also a property developer who in the 1920s built one of the first professional golf courses in the USA, in the suburbs of Chicago. The clubhouse and golf course of Itasca still stands proudly today to his credit, along with many of the stylish half-timbered houses surrounding the course. A testament to a philosophy of quality and service that has permeated through the generations to the present day, as it also forms the basis for Panorama’s own business ethos.

“The principles of Panorama are the family values of fair, honest and transparent dealing, as taught by my father to me and by his father to him. Any success we have had is thanks to following these principles carefully,” states Christopher Clover.

Later the family moved to Charlottesville, a prosperous university town in central Virginia two hours’ drive south of Washington DC. Here, Chris’s father, Williston ‘Bill’ Clover, continued the family business, establishing a highly successful real estate agency and property development firm that was involved in the sale of many of the most important historic homes and country estates in the area. Bill was also a nationally ranked tennis player in his youth, the tennis coach of the University of Virginia during the war, an architect, property developer and a specialist in the breeding and raising of Aberdeen Angus cattle.

It was in this setting that Chris and his brother, Bill, grew up. After graduating with distinction from the University of Virginia with a degree in economics, commerce and French, Chris taught French for two years before joining the family business in 1971. Three years before in 1968, his father had acquired the Washington DC-based property agency Panorama International Ltd, as a means to market luxury international homes to American buyers. This led to the opening of the Marbella office in 1970, later followed by Mallorca and also Mexico City, established by Chris’s brother Bill.