From the moment you pass the security check on the door, you will feel like you have entered a rarefied atmosphere. Perhaps its the ozone effect from the very large profound swimming pool that is the centerpiece of the club, the magnificent location right on the beachfront, or the sound system constantly emanating chill sounds with a base you can feel, but it is instantly captivating and like nowhere else.
FEEL THE VIBE
Those in the know come here with friends to luxuriate on the large comfortable circular sun beds, where assigned waiters take care of their every need. The DJ-spun music provides an encapsulating ambience and with some Champagne or a cool cocktail, the day very soon becomes idyllic. This is a venue that’s famous for its parties and visiting artists of renown but even on an ordinary day you are likely to see some neat dance moves, acrobatics, and other entertainment.
DIVINE DRINKS
Ocean Club is famed for its bar offering and you can have a ball with their enviable collection of Champagnes which can be consumed beside the pool and when dining. A large cocktail menu also entices, which, together with tall drinks and premium liquors, caters to everyone’s preferred taste.
AMAÏ HITS THE SPOT
When hunger pangs arise, there are not many better places to satisfy them than Amaï. Under the accomplished hand of Swedish chef, Andreas Nygren, you will find a very diverse menu to select from. Fittingly, for a scenario with beautiful views out to sea, there is a large offering of Sushi, Sashimi and Nigiri. You can also start the proceedings with a Salad, Tempura Prawns, Fresh Tuna Spring Roll, Pil “King” Pil or perhaps choose from one of their healthy vegan options.
THE MAIN DEAL
It will be difficult to decide on which main course to savour with Fresh Fish of the Day, Fried Calamari, Coconut Crusted Cod, a Poke Bowl of Salmon or Tuna vying with Rib Eye or Fillet of Beef, Steak Tartar, Yellow Thai Curry Chicken, or Hot Chicken Tandoori. You can also consider having a Chicken Wrap, Club Sandwich, Veggie Burger or Wagyu Burger. The portions are substantial and come with a variety of sides, all of which are clearly listed on the Menu. Chips here are rather pommes frites, double-fried the Belgian way to perfection.
SHARING THE LOVE
There are a range of tempting pizzas and pasta dishes for seasoned aficionados of Italian Cuisine, or select from some of their great sharing platters to enjoy with friends: Nachos, Quesadillas, Fajitas or Mezze.
THE SWEET ENDING
For anyone who still has space, some delicious desserts beckon which will swish you to a sweet heaven. Among the most popular options here are Crepes, Chocolate Fondant, Dame Blanche and Ocean Club Mango Miso.
INFO
OCEAN CLUB
Open every day from 11am to 9pm. Reservations recommended. Ocean Club Marbella. Avda. Lola Flores, Marbella.
Tel: (+34) 952 908 137. www.oceanclub.es