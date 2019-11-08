Newly finished and fitted with the latest comforts and state of the art amenities, Paraíso Pueblo is a modern gated community with the authentic charm of a traditional Andalusian village. For many, that’s the best of both worlds.
In a market dominated by geometric modern homes, Paraíso Pueblo offers something a little different. In fact, there’s a touch of Back to the Future to a design concept that reintroduces the holiday village experience within the context of a newly finished contemporary development. “Paraíso Pueblo is at once modern and authentically Andalusian,” says Federico Valenciano, CEO of Azmer, a seasoned luxury Spanish developer that is leading this project.
The amenities, homes and finishing are typical of a contemporary lifestyle project in Marbella, but in addition to offering what you would expect from a new development, Paraíso Pueblo adds elements that set it apart within the market. Firstly, it is – as the name indicates – a village style community imbued with the look and feel of a traditional Andalusian village, complete with little squares, pathways, water features and a hillside location in El Paraíso that affords fantastic 270º sea, mountain and golf views.
A Modern Village
The village-style layout of the homes also ensures Paraíso Pueblo is free of rigidity and uniformity, and instead flows along the slope making full use of the natural gradient to ensure unspoiled vistas of the shoreline all the way from Marbella to Gibraltar, and North Africa. The sleek, white apartment buildings therefore appear like village houses, and seen together, the complex looks like a contemporary village of the classic Pueblo Blanco surrounded by natural scenery.
Look closer and you will see that this is a stylish gated community with 21st century amenities, such as swimming pools, rooftop solariums with hot tubs and contemporary homes with spacious open-plan interiors, floor-to-ceiling windows and stylish modern bathrooms and kitchens, the latter with Neff or Siemens appliances, while the additional home automation systems can control lighting, shutters and audio installations by Samsung, with upgrades to Bang & Olufsen or Sonos possible.
Modern style and comfort await, but within a village environment that adds more leisure amenities and support services, as well as a greater sense of community. The properties themselves are typically divided into two and three-bedroom ground floor apartments with delightful gardens offering lots of space, and penthouses with large terraces and panoramic rooftop solariums with artificial grass, with hot tubs offered as an upgrade.
Paraíso Pueblo is a gated community with a perimeter fence that ensures both security and no passing traffic. As parking is primarily underground, the urbanisation is largely car-free and as such the kind of place where children can roam safely and enjoy themselves. “Given the nature of Paraíso Pueblo as a development with a holiday village feel, the outside areas are as important as the homes and their interiors,” says Federico. “For this reason, we have put as much detail and attention into dressing the communal areas and creating unique facilities here as we have done in designing and decorating the homes themselves.” Within this, the landscaping of the gardens and shared areas play an important role, as does the creation of green zones where people can walk, relax and children can play. “To keep the setting authentically Andalusian, only indigenous species have been planted.”
Landscaping plays an important role at Paraíso Pueblo, but not just in the creation of private and shared garden areas, for this is a community particularly rich in park zones, squares and water features. “To start with, there are five individually styled swimming pools, including some focused on relaxed sunbathing with fantastic views, others on swimming laps and also those designed very much with children in mind.”
The latter also applies to the lagoon style swimming pool with a beach club feel that borders the community’s clubhouse. Its rounded edges enhance the sense of a lagoon while the infinity edge heightens the panoramic views. Besides the communal green zones, Paraíso Pueblo also features two children’s play areas, an indoor gym and spa, a yoga platform and crossfit area, as well as a terraced parkland area that leads up to the multi-use court for tennis, football and basketball play.
Shaded areas and water features give the squares a village-like authenticity while also providing cover and adding the sound of trickling water to the song of birds in this very natural and peaceful location. Another unique feature is the cascade that flows down a gently sloped water course and provides another visually pleasing aspect within the urbanisation. “Add a concierge service and café/restaurant along with a small supplies shop in the clubhouse, and Paraíso Pueblo becomes the ultimate modern holiday village,” says Jonas Krumnikl, managing partner of VA Property, the specialist agency that is the exclusive commercialising partner for the project.
A Lifestyle Development
This is a true lifestyle development in a hillside El Paraíso setting that is conveniently close to San Pedro Alcántara, Puerto Banús, Marbella, Estepona and of course, Benahavís, within whose municipal boundaries it falls. “El Paraíso is a classic luxury hillside community in a prime location near to nature, beaches and amenities, but with a full range of its own amenities and leisure facilities,” says Jonas. “What’s more, with the first units available to move into next summer, owners will be able to enjoy or indeed rent out their properties much quicker than is usual with brand new homes.”
The lifestyle concept is continued indoors through interior styling by José Flores, a Spanish-born designer whose projects incorporate not only Marbella but also Dubai, Paris, London and the USA. “The architectural styling of Paraíso Pueblo is modern-Mediterranean, so the interiors feature contemporary open-plan living with modern-traditional touches and 21st century luxuries such as domotics and the latest lighting, bathroom fittings, kitchen appliances and audio systems by quality brands, with the choice of upgrading to higher-spec ones,” adds Jonas, “so in every way Paraíso Pueblo is the ideal blend of Andalusian charm with modern style and comfort.”
WORDS MICHEL CRUZ PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF AZMER
Paraíso Pueblo, C/ Algarrobo, Benahavís. Tel: (+34) 951 275 185. info@paraisopueblo.com