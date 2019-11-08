The amenities, homes and finishing are typical of a contemporary lifestyle project in Marbella, but in addition to offering what you would expect from a new development, Paraíso Pueblo adds elements that set it apart within the market. Firstly, it is – as the name indicates – a village style community imbued with the look and feel of a traditional Andalusian village, complete with little squares, pathways, water features and a hillside location in El Paraíso that affords fantastic 270º sea, mountain and golf views.

A Modern Village

The village-style layout of the homes also ensures Paraíso Pueblo is free of rigidity and uniformity, and instead flows along the slope making full use of the natural gradient to ensure unspoiled vistas of the shoreline all the way from Marbella to Gibraltar, and North Africa. The sleek, white apartment buildings therefore appear like village houses, and seen together, the complex looks like a contemporary village of the classic Pueblo Blanco surrounded by natural scenery.

Look closer and you will see that this is a stylish gated community with 21st century amenities, such as swimming pools, rooftop solariums with hot tubs and contemporary homes with spacious open-plan interiors, floor-to-ceiling windows and stylish modern bathrooms and kitchens, the latter with Neff or Siemens appliances, while the additional home automation systems can control lighting, shutters and audio installations by Samsung, with upgrades to Bang & Olufsen or Sonos possible.

Modern style and comfort await, but within a village environment that adds more leisure amenities and support services, as well as a greater sense of community. The properties themselves are typically divided into two and three-bedroom ground floor apartments with delightful gardens offering lots of space, and penthouses with large terraces and panoramic rooftop solariums with artificial grass, with hot tubs offered as an upgrade.